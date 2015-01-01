पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क:चिकित्सा मंत्री ने चित्ताैड़ सहित 13 जिलाें से ऑनलाइन चर्चा कर कहा मास्क ही वैक्सीन

चित्ताैड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
सेंट्रल इंडिया रीजनल काउंसिल ऑफ ने काेविड-19 पर एक ऑनलाइन परिचर्चा की। कार्यक्रम की मेजबानी सीआईआरसी एवं सीआईआरसी की राजस्थान क्षेत्र के चित्ताैड़ सहित 13 जिलाें की शाखाओं द्वारा की गई। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्री डॉ रघु शर्मा ने इस नए सामान्य जीवन के दैनिक जीवन में मास्क के महत्व पर जोर दिया और कहा कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आएगी, तब तक मास्क पहनना ही वैक्सीन है जो रक्षा करेगा इस वायरस से। उन्होंने आगे इस बीमारी के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों पर चर्चा की और प्रकाश डाला कि कैसे राजस्थान सरकार ने मार्च 2020 में काेविड-19 के अपने

पहले मामले से अपनी परीक्षण सुविधाओं को विकसित किया है और बहुत हद तक अपनी क्षमता को बढ़ाया है। इस तारीख तक और आत्मनिर्भर बनने के लिए राजस्थान में अपने मेडिकल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर को भी बढ़ाया और विकसित किया है। उन्होंने आगे भी सभी दर्शकों से निवेदन किया कि निवारक उपायों का पालन करें जैसे कि अपने हाथों को अक्सर साबुन और पानी से साफ करना, दूसरों के साथ शारीरिक दूरी बनाए रखना

आदि। दिल्ली के डॉ राज गोतेकर ने काेविड- 19 में अपने अनुभव को सभी सदस्यों के साथ एक प्रस्तुति के माध्यम से सांझा किया। जहां रोग के विभिन्न पहलुओं और विभिन्न निवारक उपायों को लिया जा सकता है और इस महामारी की अगली अपेक्षित दूसरी लहर को कवर किया गया। इंदौर के डॉ रवि डोसी ने कहा कि हम अब एक गिरावट देख रहे हैं, लेकिन अब थोड़ी लापरवाही के साथ ग्राफ बढ़ने लगा है, उन्होंने आगे कुछ

व्यावहारिक सुझाव सांझा किए कि कैसे प्रसार को रोका जाए। नागपुर के डॉ। हर्षवर्धन बोरा ने विभिन्न मिथकों पर प्रकाश डाला। उल्लेखनीय है कि अजमेर, अलवर, ब्यावर, भरतपुर, भीलवाड़ा, बीकानेर, चित्तौड़गढ़, जोधपुर, किशनगढ़, कोटा पाली, सीकर, श्रीगंगानगर, उदयपुर शाखाओं द्वारा की गई।

