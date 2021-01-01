पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर में बढ़ी चोरियां:डेढ़ घंटे तक बैंक में रहे बदमाश एटीएम तोड़ने में जुटे रहे, दो दुकानों और मंदिर में भी घुसे

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिनदहाड़े मकान से एक करोड़ की चोरी के दो दिन बाद रात में किला रोड क्षेत्र में चार जगह वारदात

शहर में अचानक चोरों का दुसाहस बढ़ रहा है। दो दिन पूर्व दिनदहाड़े सूने मकान से एक करोड़ की चोरी को लोग भूले भी नहीं कि गुरुवार रात किला रोड़ क्षेत्र में बैंक और उसी के एटीएम को निशाना बनाने का प्रयास किया। पास की दो दुकानों के ताले तोड़े और एक मंदिर से दानपात्र उठा ले गए। हालांकि बदमाश बैंक और एक दुकान से कुछ ले जा नहीं सके पर लगातार डेढ़ घंटे के प्रयास में एटीएम को तहस-नहस कर दिया।

किला रोड पर स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक और उसी के बाहर लगे एटीएम में सफाई करने शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे कर्मचारी पहुंचा। तब बैंक के ताले टूटे हुए थे। एटीएम क्षतिग्रस्त था। उसके फोन पर ब्रांच मैनेजर सहित कोतवाली पुलिस पहुंची। बैंक के अंदर सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखने पर पता चला कि रात 2.48 बजे दो चोर चैनल गेट व दरवाजे के तीन ताले तोड़कर अंदर घुसे।

बैंक में 5 मिनट तक तफरी करने के बाद दोनों बाहर ही एटीएम कक्ष में आ गए। दोनों ने एक घंटे तक एटीएम को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया पर सफल नहीं हुए। यहां बदमाशों की मौजूदगी तडके सवा चार बजे तक नजर आई। यानी वे तब तक एटीएम तोड़ने का प्रयास करते रहे पर नकदी चुराने में असफल रहे।

इसी बैंक के सामने किला रोड़ स्थित देशी शराब की दुकान और कैलाश माहेश्वरी की मोबाइल शॉप में भी चोर शटर ऊंचा कर व ताले तोड़कर घुसे। शराब दुकान से दो हजार रुपए व दो क्वार्टर चुरा ले गए लेकिन मोबाइल शॉप से कोई सामान चोरी नहीं हुआ।

लापरवाही: शटर खुला, गार्ड नहीं, तोड़फोड़ की, बैंक के तीन ताले टूटे पर सायरन नहीं बजा

मामले में एक बार फिर बैंकों की लापरवाही भी प्रकट हुई। किला रोड पर पीएनबी ब्रांच के साथ ही बाहर उसका एटीएम लगा है। रात के समय उसका शटर खुला होने के साथ ही कोई चौकीदार या गार्ड नहीं था। बदमाश तीन ताले तोड़कर आराम से बैंक के अंदर तक टहलते रहे। करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक एटीएम को तोड़ने का प्रयास करते रहे पर कोई सायरन नहीं बजा।जबकि जानकारों के अनुसार किसी भी एटीएम में कोई छेड़खानी या तोड़फोड़ होने पर उसका मैसेज सीधे मुंबई केंद्र पर जाने की तकनीक लागू है। वहां से संबधित थाना पुलिस और बैंक को सूचना मिल जाती है। यहां पर ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हुआ।

हनुमान मंदिर से नकदी निकालकर दानपात्र नाले में फेंक गए बदमाश
बैंक और इन दुकानों से करीब आधा किमी ही दूर गांधीनगर मेन रोड स्थित रामकुंई हनुमान मंदिर से चोर लोहे की चैन से बंधा दानपात्र तोड़ कर ले गए। जिसमें पड़े करीब 15सौ रुपए साफ कर दान पात्र को नाले में फेंक गए।
एटीएम का सैफ नहीं तोड़ पाए वर्ना ले जाते 7 से 8 लाख की नकदी
एटीएम में करीब 7 से 8 लाख की नकदी थी। कैश डालने वाली कंपनी के कर्मचारी कल नहीं आ पाए। वरना इसमें राशि और अधिक होती। हालांकि बदमाश न सैफ तोड़ पाए और न एटीएम को उखाड़कर ले जा सके पर उसे बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।

2 घंटे में चारों वारदातों में 4 बदमाशों की एक ही गैंग होने का संकेत
फुटेज में नजर आए बदमाश 25 से 30 साल के युवक लग रहे है। सभी ने जींस व गर्म जॉकेट पहने होने के साथ कपड़े से मुंह बांध रखे थे।लोहे के सरिए व औजार साथ में लाए थे। संभवतया किला रोड़ पर रात 2.57 पर बदमाशों ने ही रोड़ लाइट के तार भी काट दिए, जिससे वहां अंधेरा भी छाया रहा। चारों वारदातें करीब दो से ढाई घंटे के अंतराल में हुई

चोरों को सहूलियत: संभवतया गत रात इस क्षेत्र में कोई पुलिस गश्त तक नहीं थी। पता चला कि इन दिनों कोतवाली थानाक्षेत्र में करीब एक दर्जन जवान ही रात्रि गश्त में रहते हैं। जबकि इसमें आधे शहर सहित आसपास के गांवों का भी एरिया है। सितंबर तक होमगार्ड भी रात्रि गश्त में ड्यूटी करते थे। वित्त विभाग के हाथ खिंचने के बाद होमगार्डो की रात्रि गश्त बंद हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser