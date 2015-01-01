पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवकाश:2021 में 241 दिन ही खुलेंगे दफ्तर, साल में रहेगी 124 छुट्टियां,अगले साल 29 सार्वजनिक और 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश, 103 दिन शनिवार-रविवार

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
नए साल में 22 दिन रहेंगे ऐच्छिक अवकाश

राज्य सरकार ने साल 2021 में राज्य के सरकारी कार्यालय में सार्वजनिक अवकाश संबंधी नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। नए साल में राजस्थान के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को शनिवार-रविवार समेत कुल 124 छुट्टियां मिलेंगी। यही नहीं 2021 में 365 दिन में से केवल 241 दिन ही सरकारी दफ्तर खुलेंगे। कार्यालयों में 103 दिन केवल शनिवार-रविवार के ही सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेंगे। अलग से 30 सार्वजनिक अवकाश सरकार की तरफ से घोषित किए हैं। 14 मई को परशुराम जयंती और ईद उल फितर एक ही दिन होने से एक सार्वजनिक अवकाश होगा।

29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में 8 शनिवार-रविवार को है। ऐसे में घोषित 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में से 21 दिन ही रहेंगे। विशिष्ट शासन सचिव सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ग्रुप-6 ने वर्ष 2021 का कैलेंडर जारी करते हुए नए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक छुट्टियां तो 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित किए हैं। वर्ष के सभी शनिवार-रविवार का सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। ऐच्छिक अवकाशों की सूची में से कोई भी 2 अवकाश प्रत्येक कार्मिक चुनकर उपयोग कर सकेंगे।

नए साल में 22 दिन रहेंगे ऐच्छिक अवकाश
नए साल में 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित किए गए हैं। इनमें 1 जनवरी को क्रिश्चयन नव वर्ष, 8 जनवरी को पार्श्वनाथ जयंती, 19 फरवरी को देवनारायण जयंती, 23 फरवरी को गाडगे महाराज जयंती, 25 फरवरी को विश्वकर्मा जयंती, 26 फरवरी को स्वामी रामचरण जयंती, 27 फरवरी को गुरु रविदास जयंती, 8 मार्च को महर्षि दयानंद सरस्वती जयंती, 29 मार्च को शब ए बारात, 11 अप्रैल को महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले जयंती, 14 अप्रैल को बैसाखी, 7 मई को जमात उल विदा, 8 मई को सेन जयंती, 26 मई को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा, 23 जुलाई को गुरु पूर्णिमा, 29 अगस्त को थदडी, 10 सितंबर को गणेश चतुर्थी, 11 सितंबर को संवत्सरी, 19 सितंबर को अनंत चतुर्दशी, 14 अक्टूबर को महानवमी, 24 अक्टूबर को करवा चौथ तथा 29 को श्री पार्श्वनाथ जयंती की छुट्टी रहेगी। इन 7 छुट्टियों में से 7 दिन शनिवार-रविवार के हैं।

नए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश
नए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किए हैं। गुरु गोविंद सिंह जयंती, गणतंत्र दिवस, महाशिवरात्रि, होलिका दहन, धूलंडी, गुड फ्राईडे, चेटीचंड, अंबेडकर जयंती, रामनवमी, महावीर जयंती, परशुराम जयंती, ईद उल फितर, महाराणा प्रताप जयंती, ईद उल जुहा, विश्व आदिवासी दिवस, स्वतंत्रता दिवस, मोहर्रम, रक्षाबंधन, जन्माष्टमी, रामदेव, तेजा जयंती व खेजड़ली शहीद दिवस, महात्मा गांधी जयंती, नवरात्र स्थापना, दुर्गा अष्टमी, विजयदशमी, बरावफात, दीपावली, गोवर्धन पूजा, भैया दूज, गुरु नानक जयंती, क्रिसमस डे की छुट्टी रहेगी।

