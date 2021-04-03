पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थाई शुल्क में बढ़ाेतरी करने का प्रस्ताव:सालाना 12 हजार यूनिट वाले ग्राहकाें का स्थायी शुल्क बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव विद्युत नियामक आयोग को भेजा

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने राजस्थान विद्युत नियामक आयाेग काे बिजली की दर बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। इस प्रस्ताव में घरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं पर काेई भी अतिरिक्त भार नहीं बढ़ाया गया है। न ही स्थाई शुल्क में बढ़ाेतरी करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

10 किलाेवाॅट या 12 हजार यूनिट (वार्षिक) वाले घरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं पर जरूर स्थाई शुल्क 80 रुपए प्रति किलाे वाॅट पर प्रस्तावित है। घरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं काे छाेड़कर अन्य उपभाेक्ताओं काे स्थाई शुल्क मेंं 5 प्रतिशत की बढ़ाेतरी हाेना प्रस्तावित है। साथ ही प्रति यूनिट दर घटना भी प्रस्तावित है। सिलिकाेसिस पीड़ित परिवार काे भी बिजली बिल बीपीएल श्रेणी में ही जारी करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

स्थाई शुल्क जाे पहले गत वित्तिय वर्ष के आधार पर आकलन हाेकर उपभाेक्ता से लिया जाता था। अब प्रस्तावित याचिका में स्थाई शुल्क उसी माह के यूनिट के आधार से लिया जाएगा। गत वर्ष भी अजमेर डिस्काॅम ने इस परिवर्तन के लिए प्रस्ताव दिया, लेकिन नियामक आयाेग ने इसे स्वीकार नहीं किया गया।

विद्युत नियामक अायाेग ने मांगी आपत्तियां
राजस्थान विद्युत नियामक आयाेग ने 1 मार्च से पहले आपत्तियां मांगी हैं। अगर किसी भी उपभाेक्ता काे नई दरें लागू करने से पहले काेई भी आपत्ति या सुझाव हाे ताे राविविआ विनियामक भवन सहकार मार्ग जयपुर के पते में 6 प्रतियाें में भेज सकते हैं। वहीं डिस्काॅम ने 11 व 12 फरवरी काे सभागार अजमेर विद्युत भवन पंचशील नगर अजमेर में इस याचिका काे लेकर वेबिनार का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

