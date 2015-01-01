पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैंपलिंग:कोरोना संक्रमण के फिर से बढ़ने का खतरा सैंपलिंग समय के साथ बंदोबस्त भी बढ़ाने होंगे

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
अक्टूबर में नए कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से गिरावट आई पर अब सप्ताहभर से केस फिर बढ़ने लगे हैं। इधर, सर्दी शुरू होने के साथ ही दीपावली और पंचायत चुनाव के कारण मूवमेंट बढ़ने से संक्रमण को और बल मिल सकता है। ऐसे में प्रशासन फिर सतर्क होकर एहतियातन कदम उठाने में जुटा है।कलेक्टर केके शर्मा व एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने बुधवार शाम प्रेस कांफ्रेंस बुलाकर आमजन को आगाह व जागरूक करने की अपील की। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि अगस्त-सितंबर में जिले में प्रतिदिन औसत 40-50 पॉजीटिव केस आ रहे थे।

अक्टूबर और नवंबर के पहले तीन चार दिन तक यह संख्या कम होकर 10-15 पर आ गई थी पर वापस प्रतिदिन 25-30 केस आने लगे हैं। मंगलवार शाम सीएम की वीसी में भी एक्सपर्टस ने चेताया कि अब सर्दियों के साथ तापमान वायरस प्रसार के लिए और मुफीद है। ऐसे में बाहर हर समय मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग और बार-बार हाथ धोने जैसे उपाय बेहद जरूरी है।

इसी के मददेनजर कोविड अस्पताल में सैंपलिंग का समय भी अब बढ़ाकर दोपहर ढाई बजे तक कर दिया गया। आक्सीजन सपोर्टेंड 200बेड और 60 वेंटीलेंटर तैयार रखे गए। कलेक्टर व एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने कहा कि कई देशों के साथ देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में भी कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है।

ऐसे में आमजन को बेहद सावधानी रखने खासकर त्योहारों के समय अनावश्यक ज्यादा बाहर नहीं निकलने की जरूरत है। एसपी ने कहा कि लोग चालान से बचने के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपनी व दूसरी की सुरक्षा के लिए कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन करें। इस दौरान एडीएम प्रशासन मुकेश कुमार कलाल, एएसपी सरितासिंह और सीएमएचओ डा. रामकेश गुर्जर भी मौजूद थे।

निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के बाद भी लक्षण वाले मरीजों की सीटी स्कैन और पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड भी शुरू जिला अस्पताल के पीएमओ डाॅ. दिनेश वैष्णव ने बताया कि एक्सपर्टस मानते है कि कई कारणों से करीब 30 प्रतिशत केस में नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट गलत भी हो सकती है। इसलिए लक्षणों पर गंभीरता से ध्यान देना चाहिए। नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट के बाद भी बीमारी या लक्षण है तो सिटी स्कैन कराना चाहिए।

जिला अस्पताल में भी ऐसे मरीजों की सिटी जांच शुरू कर दी गई। वैष्णव के अनुसार किसी भी तरह के संदेह पर पहले 5 दिन में ही जांच व उपचार होने पर कोरोना से उबरना आसान रहता है। ज्यादा देरी पर जान जाने का खतरा रहता है। इसलिए सैंपलिंग में कोताही नहीं रखनी चाहिए। जिला अस्पताल की लैब अब प्रतिदिन 700 सैंपल तक की जांच करने में सक्षम है।

कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद भी वापस समस्या आने को देखते हुए अस्पताल में अलग से पोस्ट कोविड आउटडोर के साथ पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड भी चालू कर दिया गया। वैष्णव के अनुसार अब तापमान में गिरावट के साथ दीपावली त्योहार व पंचायत चुनाव के कारण मूवमेंट बढ़ना भी फिर से संक्रमण प्रसार का कारण बन सकता है। अगस्त में भी त्योहारों के समय ही यह पिक पर पहुंच गया था।

ओपीडी में आने वाले आईएलआई व बुखार के रोगियो के सैंपल अनिवार्य रूप से लेने हाेंगेचित्ताैड़गढ़ | कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट के समिति कक्ष में निजी चिकित्सालयों के प्रबंधको/संचालाकों की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें निजी चिकित्सालयो के प्रबंधकों को हिदायत दी की वे नियमित सैम्पल लिया जाना सुनिष्चित करे।

प्रत्येक चिकित्सा संस्थान में ओपीडी में आने वाले आईएलआई व बुखार के रोगियो के सेम्पल अनिवार्यतः ले कर प्रयोगशाला में भिजवावे। उन्होंने भर्ती मरीजों की सर्जरी पूर्व एवं प्रसव पूर्व अनिवार्यतः सेम्पलिंग पर जोर दिया गया। यह निर्देश कलेक्टर केके शर्मा ने दिए। उन्हाेंने कहा कि निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानो में स्टाॅफ मास्क को उपयोग करे। संस्थान में सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग किया जावे। चिकित्सा संस्थान में बिना मास्क पहने यदि कोई मरीज आता है तो चिकित्सा संस्थान का दायित्व है कि वे रोगी व उनके परिजनो को कपडे के मास्क एंव सेनेटाईजर उपलब्ध करावे। कलेक्टर ने निजी चिकित्सालयो को कोविड 19 के प्रोटोकोल की पालना सुनिश्चित करने पर बल दिया। सीएमएचअाे डाॅ रामकेश गुर्जर, ने प्रबंधको/संचालकों को निर्देशित किया कि वे कोविड 19 गाइड लाइन की सख्ती से पालन करे अन्यथा नियमानुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। पीएमएअाे डाॅ दिनेश वैष्णव ने चिकित्सालयों को निर्देर्शित किया कि निजी चिकित्सालय रोगियों को अपने चिकित्सा संस्थान में अधिक समय तक नहीं रोके तथा समय रहते रैफर किया जाना सुनिष्चित करे अन्यथा जनहानि होने पर चिकित्सालय के विरूद्व कार्रवाई हाेगी।

