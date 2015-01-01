पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:अनारक्षित प्रमुख पद की जिला परिषद जीतने के लिए ओबीसी पर दांव, कांग्रेस ने 9 और भाजपा ने 7 टिकट ज्यादा दे दिए

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • 25 में से 13 वार्ड अनारक्षित या सामान्य महिला के, कांग्रेस ने मात्र 3 और भाजपा ने 6 टिकट ही सामान्य वर्ग को दिए
  • भाजपा: दो पूर्व विधायक सुरेश धाकड़, बद्रीलाल जाट और भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धन को भी मैदान में उतारा

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समितियों में दोनों दलों के उम्मीदवारों की तस्वीर लगभग साफ हो गई। सोमवार को नामांकन के आखिरी दौर में दोनों दलों ने सीधे आरओ के सामने सिंबोल पेशकर ही इसका खुलासा किया। अब जांच व नाम वापसी तक कोई उलटफेर नहीं हुआ तो मुकाबला इन्हीं में होगा। सबसे रोचक बात यह सामने आई कि 20 साल बाद अनारक्षित प्रमुख पद वाली जिला परिषद फतेह करने के लिए दोनों दलों ने ओबीसी पर बड़ा दांव खेला। कुल 25 में से ओबीसी रिजर्व वार्ड 4 ही है पर कांग्रेस ने 13 और भाजपा ने 11 टिकट ओबीसी को दिए। जिनमें दो पूर्व विधायकों, पूर्व प्रधान या संगठन पदाधिकारी जैसे प्रमुख के दावेदार

शामिल है। सोमवार को नामांकन दाखिले का अंतिम दिन होने से कलेक्ट्रेट में दिनभर भारी गहमागहमी रही। क्योंकि जिप के 25 और चित्तौड़ पंस के 21 वार्डों के कई उम्मीदवारों के पर्चे दाखिल करने के अलावा दोनों मुख्य दलों को अपने अधिकृत उम्मीदवारों की सूचियां भी आरओ के समक्ष पेश हुई। इसके बाद जो तस्वीर सामने आई, उससे यह साफ है कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ओबीसी खासकर किसान जातियों की बहुलता को देखते

हुए दोनों दलों ने सामान्य वर्ग से किनारा किया। अनारक्षित और सामान्य महिला मिलाकर 13 वार्ड होते है। भाजपा ने इनमें से भी 7 और कांग्रेस ने 9 टिकट ओबीसी को दिए। भाजपा की सूची में बेगूं के पूर्व विधायक सुरेश धाकड़, डेयरी चेयरमैन व कपासन के पूर्व विधायक बद्री जाट, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धनसिंह रुद, भूपेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी, भैसरोड़गढ़ क्षेत्र के नेता अमरसिंह हाडा शामिल है।

जिला परिषद को लेकर भाजपा के मुकाबले सत्तासीन कांग्रेस की उहापोह साफ नजर आ रही है। उसका कोई बड़ा नेता मैदान में नहीं उतरा। दो दिन पहले वार्ड 18 से मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के छोटे भाई मनोहरलाल ने फार्म भरा, लेकिन उन्होंने आज निम्बाहेड़ा पंस सदस्य पद के लिए फार्म भर दिया। इधर, जिप वार्ड 18 से निम्बाहेड़ा के पूर्व प्रधान गोपाल आंजना से भी फार्म भराया। पार्टी ने दोनों के नाम आरओ को दिए। ऐसे में अब यह सस्पेंस बन गया कि मनोहर दोनों चुनाव लडेंगे या एक। यदि जिप लडे तो गोपाल से फार्म उठवाया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि मनोहरलाल मूलतया प्रतापगढ़ जिले के केसुंदा निवासी है और छोटीसादड़ी से प्रधान रहे थे। इस बार चुनाव से पूर्व उन्होंने अपना नाम निम्बाहेड़ा पंस क्षेत्र में लिखवा दिया।

भाजपा ने चुनाव में उठाव लाने के लिए अपने दो युवा पूर्व विधायकों को भी मैदान में उतारा। वहीं कांग्रेस ने इन दोनों को खुद के वार्डों में ही घेरने की रणनीति बनाई। जिप वार्ड नंबर 4 से पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रसिंह जाडावत के पुत्र व प्रदेश युकां के महासचिव अभिमन्युसिंह जाडावत का टिकट तय माना जा रहा था। वे कई दिन से इसकी तैयारी में भी जुटे थे पर पार्टी ने एनवक्त पर यहां डेयरी चेयरमैन बद्री जाट के सामने उन्हीं के स्वजाति और गांव सिंहपुर के रामेश्वर जाट को मैदान में उतार दिया। इसी तरह बेगूं क्षेत्र में जिप वार्ड नंबर 22 से भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक सुरेश धाकड के सामने कांग्रेस ने उन्हीं के स्वजाति युवा प्रकाश धाकड़ को उतारा। जिला परिषद में ऐसे और भी वार्ड है, जहां दोनों दलों ने एक ही जाति के प्रत्याशी आमने सामने कर दिए।

