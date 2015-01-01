पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhilwara
  • Chittorgarh
  • Tomorrow, Every Community Participation On Kamdhenu Diwali, Meeting Under The Banner Of Neelia Mahadev Goshala Committee, Chariots Will Run For The Participation Of The City

महादेव गोशाला समिति:कल कामधेनु दिवाली पर हर समाज की भागीदारी,नीलिया महादेव गोशाला समिति के बैनर तले बैठक, नगर की सहभागिता के लिए चलेंगे रथ

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चित्ताैड़गढ़| गाेशाला में गाेबर से दीपक बनातीं महिलाएं।

आगामी 12 नवंबर को होने वाले कामधेनु दीपावली महोत्सव की तैयारियां जारी हैं। आयोजन को लेकर ऋतुराज वाटिका में नीलिया महादेव गाेशाला समिति ने सभी समाज के प्रबुद्धजनों की सामूहिक बैठक की। जिसमें 12 नवंबर को होने वाले कामधेनु दीपावली महोत्सव के तहत होने वाली तैयारियों एवं उसकी भव्यता पर चर्चा की।

तय किया कि दुर्ग के 11 मुख्य मंदिरों, 11 कुंडों एवं नौ द्वारों सहित शहर के ऐसे 31 विशेष स्थानों पर अलग-अलग समाज की टोलियां निर्धारित समय से पहले मौजूद रहेंगी। गोधूलि बेला में कल्लाजी राजाधिराज जयमल सरकार की छतरी के पास शाम 6ः15 बजे शंखनाद और प्राचीन वाद्य यंत्र बजेंगे। इस संकेत के बाद सभी 31 विशेष स्थानों पर गाेमय दीपक प्रज्जवलित किया जाएगा।

सभी समाज के सदस्यों ने अपने चिन्हित स्थानों पर कार्यक्रम को भव्य बनाने के लिए कम से कम 1000 एवं अधिकतम 5000 दीपक प्रज्जवलित कर समाज की उपस्थिति का संकल्प किया। पाडन पोल पर प्रजापत समाज, हनुमान पोल पर वैष्णव समाज, कंकाली माता मंदिर पर भोई समाज, मीरा मंदिर पर मारवाड़ी महिला मंडल, सूरजपोल पर बंगाली समाज, कुकड़ेश्वर कुंड पर अग्रवाल समाज, भीमलत पर साहू समाज, सात बीस देवरी पर जैन समाज, जोडला पोल पर सुखवाल समाज, रामपोल बारी समाधी पर गोस्वामी समाज, राम-जानकी मंदिर पर सुथार समाज, व्यू पाइंट, कुंभामहल एवं देवनारायण मंदिर पर गुर्जर समाज एवं कुमावत

समाज, कल्लाजी बावजी मंदिर पर मेनारिया समाज एवं भैरव पोल पर गाडरी समाज, विजय स्तंभ, गाेमुख कुंड एवं समिद्धेश्वर मंदिर पर विप्र फाउंडेशन एवं गुर्जर गौड़ समाज, कालिका माता मंदिर पर धाकड़ एवं जाट समाज, लक्ष्मीनाथ मंदिर पर सेन समाज, बाबाराम देव मंदिर पर वाल्मीकि समाज एवं जौहर स्थल पर राजपूत समाज द्वारा आयोजन किया जाएगा। नगरवासियों की सहभागिता के लिए कामधेनू महोत्सव रथ चलाए जाएंगे। जिसके माध्यम कोई भी नगरवासी अपना सहयोग तेल, दीपक अथवा नकद से कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें