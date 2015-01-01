पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में यात्रा:कोरोनासाल में पर्यटकों का रिकाॅर्ड; लिमिट 1 हजार से बढ़ाकर 2 हजार की, वो भी दोपहर डेढ़ बजे पूरी हो गई

चित्तौड़गढ़9 घंटे पहले
लिमिट खत्म होने के बाद टिकट के लिए विंडो पर रोष जताते पर्यटक।

कोरोना के कारण सात साढ़े छह महीने बे-पटरी रहे चित्तौड दुर्ग का टयूरिज्म दिवाली के अगले दिन से ही उफान मार गया। मंगलवार को तो इतने पर्यटक आ गए कि इस साल का रिकार्ड टूट गया। ऑनलाइन टिकटिंग में दो हजार टिकट की लिमिट दोपहर डेढ़ बजे ही खत्म हो गई तो हंगामे जैसी स्थिति भी बन गई। लगभग इतने ही पर्यटकों को या तो टिकट विंडो से ही बैरंग या फिर बिना टिकट वाले स्मारक, मंदिर देखकर लौटना पड़ा। चित्तौड़ दुर्ग पर पर्यटकों के लिहाज से मंगलवार को इस साल का सबसे बड़ा दिन रहा। दिवाली बाद गुजरात से मेवाड़ आने वाले पर्यटकों का मूवमेंट इस बार कोरोना के बावजूद कम नहीं हुआ।

लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद से यहां पर्यटकों की एंट्री आनलाइन टिकटिंग से ही है। जिसकी लिमिट भी प्रतिदिन एक हजार पर्यटक ही की हुई थी। इस साल में पहली बार सोमवार को दोपहर बाद ही यह लिमिट पार हो गई थी तो पुरातत्व विभाग ने पूर्वानुमान लगाते हुए मंगलवार के लिए यह लिमिट बढ़ाकर दो हजार कर दी। मंगलवार को सुबह से ही पर्यटकों की आवाजाही ऐसी शुरू हुई कि

दोपहर एक डेढ़ बजे ही संख्या दो हजार पार हो गई। लिहाजा टिकट विंडो बंद कर दी गई। जबकि बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक टिकट के लिए खड़े थे। वहां लगातार भीड़ बढ़ती रही। वाहनों की भी कतार लग गई। चूंकि इन दिनों टिकट ऑनलाइन ही दिए जा रहे है, इसलिए कर्मचारियों के लिए मेनुअल टिकट देना भी संभव नहीं था। इससे पर्यटक तैश में आ गए। काफी देर तक हंगामा भी होता रहा।

इसके बाद कई पर्यटक जहां बैरंग लौटे तो कई पर्यटक अपने वाहनों में बैठे बैठे ही घूमते रहे। बिना टिकट वाले स्मारक या मंदिर आदि देखकर जाते रहे। गुजरात के अलावा दिल्ली सहित कई प्रदेशों से आए पर्यटकों का कहना था कि वे इतने दूर से यहां आए। आनलाइन लिमिट पूरी हो गई तो विभाग को आफलाइन टिकट भी देने चाहिए। बिना टिकट वे कुंभा महल, विजयस्तंभ, पदमिनी महल, रतनसिंह महल, तोपखाना जैसे मुख्य स्थल नहीं देख पाए।

विभाग ने पर्यटकों के रुझान को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया, किले पर कई दिन से ब्लैक में भी बिक रहे टिकट

कोरोनाकाल के कारण विभाग ने अनलॉक के बाद आनलाइन टिकटिंग के साथ इसकी लिमिट भी एक हजार बांध रखी थी। हालांकि एक सप्ताह पहले तक ऑन रिकाॅर्ड यह आंकड़ा कभी पार नहीं हुआ पर दिवाली के अगले दिन से साफ लगने लगा था कि अब यह सीमा कम पड़ेगी। क्योंकि श्रीनाथजी के दर्शन शुरू होने से गुजराती पर्यटक निकल पड़े।

दिवाली बाद 15 व 16 नवंबर की भीड़ देखकर भी पुरातत्व विभाग अनजान बना रहा। उसने तीसरे दिन लिमिट बढ़ाई भी तो केवल दो हजार की। शिकायत भी मिलती रही कि किले पर लपके आदि ऑनलाइन टिकटिंग का फायदा उठाकर पर्यटकों को ब्लैक में टिकट बेच रहे हैं। क्योंकि नई व्यवस्था से बेखबर कई पर्यटक एडवांस बुकिंग के बजाय सीधे ही किले पर आते हैं।

उनको यहां विंडो के बाहर बार कोड स्कैन कर डिजिटल पेमेंट से टिकट लेना होता है। कई पर्यटक यह भी नहीं कर पाते। ऐसे में लपके आॅनलाइन टिकट खरीदकर ऊंचे दाम में बेचते हैं। मंगलवार को दो हजार टिकट लिमिट में से 1583 टिकट विंडो से ऑनलाइन कटे थे। बाकी 375 ही पहले से एप या ट्रेवल्स एजेंसियों आदि के माध्यम से एडवांस बुक थे।

हम बड़े चाव से किला देखने गुजरात से आए, दिन में ही कह दिया कि टिकट खत्म हो गए....
हम गुजरात से बड़े चाव और कोतुहल लेकर चित्तौड़ दुर्ग देखने आए। दोपहर डेढ बजे ही कहा जा रहा है कि टिकट की लिमिट पूरी हो गई। अगर आनलाइन टिकटिंग नहीं हो रही है तो आफलाइन की करनी चाहिए। आधा घंटा हो गया, लेकिन कोई कुछ नहीं बता पा रहा है कि अब क्या होगा।

खर्चा कम कर रहे है पर पर्यटकों का आना ही सुखद
गाइड हरीश साहू ने कहा कि हर साल की तरह गुजराती पर्यटकों का मूवमेंट बढ़ गया। जो कम से कम लाभ पंचमी तक रहेगा। हालांकि कोरोना के चलते पर्यटक जल्दी में दिखाई देते। गाइड बुकिंग, राजस्थानी ड्रेस पहनना, फोटो खिंचवाना, ऊंट-अश्व की सवारी आदि कम कर रहे हैं। फिर भी लॉकडाउन में पूरी तरह बेरोजगार हुए लोगों को कुछ काम तो मिल ही रहा है।
अशोक कारिया, पर्यटक गुजरात​​​​​​​

अभी कहां कहां से आ रहे पर्यटक
फोटोग्राफर संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि अभी गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र के पर्यटक सबसे ज्यादा हैं। हरियाणा, मध्यप्रदेश से भी आ रहे हैं। पर्यटन से जुडे लोगों को रोजगार मिल रहा है। हर पोइंट पर सैलानियों का रैला दिख रहा है। इस साल के 11 महीनों में पहली बार ऐतिहासिक स्थल गुलजार है।

