ट्रक में आग:शाॅर्ट सर्किट से ट्रक में लगी आग, चार और आए चपेट में

निंबाहेड़ा4 घंटे पहले
मांगरोल के समीप एक होटल जाट की झोपड़ी के पास राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर जेके सीमेन्ट मांगरोल रोड़ के समीप खड़ी एक ट्रक जो कि अनिता माहेश्वरी के नाम पर है में शॉर्ट सर्किट से अचानक आग लग गई।

फायर ब्रिगेड और ग्रामीणों द्वारा आग बुझाई जाती इससे पहले आसपास खड़े चार ट्रक ने भी आग पकड़ ली। जिससे पांचों ट्रक आग की चपेट में आ गए। आग से पांचों ट्रक जल गए।

आग इतनी भीषण थी कि लपटे दूर-दूर तक दिखाई दे रही थी। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए वंडर सीमेंट, जेके सीमेंट, नगरपालिका निंबाहेड़ा, आदित्य सीमेंट शंभूपुरा एवं चित्तौड़गढ़ नगर परिषद की फायर ब्रिगेड को मौके पर बुलाया गया।

आग पर काफी मशक्कत के बाद सभी आसपास के ग्रामीणों द्वारा टैंकरों व फायर ब्रिगेड की सहायता से काबू पाया गया। सदरथाना पुलिस के एएसआई अर्जुनलाल गुर्जर सहित जाब्ता मौके पर उपस्थित था। आग से अफरा तफरी का माहौल बना रहा।

