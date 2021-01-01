पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति की बैठक में हंगामा:पाेषाहार की सूचना जनप्रतिनिधियाें काे नहीं देने की बात पर बैठक में हंगामा

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति गंगरार की साधारण सभा की पहली बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रधान लक्ष्मीकंवर राणावत ने की। विकास अधिकारी भरत व्यास ने गत बैठक की कार्यवाही का अनुमोदन किया। मनरेगा के पूरक प्लान का अनुमोदन किया। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने पोषाहार की सूचना नहीं मिलने की बात को लेकर हंगामा किया।

आंगनवाड़ी केंद्राें द्वारा जनप्रतिनिधियों को पोषाहार वितरण की सूचना नहीं देने तथा पंचायत क्षेत्र में हाेने वाले पोषाहर की सूचना नहीं देने पर रोष जताया। गोवलिया सरपंच सुखराज सालवी ने क्षेत्र में धात्री महिलाओं को दिए जाने वाला पोषाहार समय पर नहीं देने की बात कही। सदन में जनप्रतिनिधियों ने एक स्वर में विभाग के प्रति लापरवाही बरतने की शिकायत की। बैठक में विद्युत निगम द्वारा ग्राम पंचायतों में बिना कनेक्शन के विद्युत बिल जारी करने, गलत रीडिंग से बिल जारी करने की शिकायत की गई।

रघुनाथपुरा सरपंच भवानीराम जाट ने फलोदी में ट्रांसफार्मर गिरने, पुठोली सरपंच महिपाल सिंह ने पुठोली में विद्युत पोल झुके होने, इन्दौरा, बानीणा व बोरदा में स्कूलों से गुजर रही हाईटेंशन लाइन हटवाने की मांग की। पंचायत समिति सदस्य रविराज कंवर ने बार बार ट्रिपिंग की शिकायत की। बैठक में प्रधान प्रतिनिधि रविन्द्र सिंह राणावत, उपप्रधान प्रतिनिधि नारू लाल जाट, गंगरार सरपंच प्रतिनिधि बालकृष्ण शर्मा, पप्पू गुर्जर बोरदा, शंकर लाल जाट लालास, देवीलाल अहीर सुदरी, हीरालाल गुर्जर बूढ़, सुखदेव गुर्जर कांटी, रतन लाल धाकड़ तुंबडि़या, पृथ्वीराज गुर्जर सोनियाना, नारायण सालवी सादी, पुठोली सरपंच महिपाल सिंह, गोवलिया सरपंच सुखराज सालवी उपस्थित थे।

निलंबित ग्राम विकास अधिकारी वैष्णव को बहाल करने का प्रस्ताव लिया
चौगावड़ी सरपंच बहादुर सिंह राणावत ने अधूरे सड़क निर्माण को पूरा करवाने की मांग की। शौचालयों के भुगतान, पुठोली में आबादी भूमि का विस्तार करवाने की मांग की गई। आजोलिया का खेड़ा सरपंच जगदीश जाट ने सालेरा नहर के पास अतिक्रमण करने तथा खुले में मार्बल स्लरी डालने की शिकायत की।

पुठोली सरपंच महिपाल सिंह ने पेयजल की समस्या को लेकर बड़ी पानी की टंकी बनवाने की मांग की। साधारण सभा की बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहे अधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी करने का प्रस्ताव लिया। बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से निलंबित ग्राम विकास अधिकारी शंभूदास वैष्णव को बहाल करने तथा ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पुखराज गुर्जर व नरेन्द्र सैनी के परिविक्षा काल पूर्ण होने पर स्थायीकरण का प्रस्ताव लिया।

