पंचायतीराज चुनाव का पहला चरण:जिला परिषद के 6 और 3 पंचायत समितियों के 45 सदस्यों के लिए आज मतदान

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
चित्तौड़गढ़|प्रथम चरण का मतदान करवाने के लिए सामग्री लेकर रवाना होते मतदान दल।
  • कपासन, राशमी और भूपालसागर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 1 लाख 99 हजार 538 मतदाता आज दो पदों के लिए कर सकेंगे मतदान

पंचायततीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण का पहला मतदान सोमवार को होगा। जिसमें जिले की तीन पंचायत समितियों क्रमश: कपासन, राशमी व भूपालसागर क्षेत्र के 6 जिला परिषद और 45 पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के लिए सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक वोट पडेंगे। कुल 1लाख 99 हजार 538 मतदाता ईवीएम के जरिये दो पदों के लिए वोट डाल सकेंगे। रविवार को जिला मुख्यालय पर अंतिम प्रशिक्षण के बाद कुल 294 पोलिंग बूथ पर शाम तक पालिंग पार्टियां भी पहुंच गई। पहले चरण की तीनों पंस कपासन विस में है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 70072 मतदाता कपासन पंस में है। प्रत्येक पंस में जिप के दो-दो और पंस सदस्य के15-15 वार्ड है। 25 सदस्यीय जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 1,2 5,6, 7 और 8 के उम्मीदवारों का भाग्य सोमवार को ही ईवीएम में कैद हो जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय सरपंच व वार्ड पंचों के चुनाव करीब 10 महीने पहले हो चुके हैं।

कलेक्टर, एसपी सहित दक्ष ट्रेनरों ने ली आखिरी क्लास

मतदान दल रविवार को अन्तिम चुनाव प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रवाना हो गए। कलेक्टर व जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया के महत्वपूर्ण निर्देशों एवं प्रावधानों की पूर्ण पालना के साथ मतदान समय पर प्रारम्भ करवाने पर जोर दिया। यह भी कहा कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चत कराए। एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने कहा कि मतदान दल निष्पक्षAता के साथ चुनाव सम्पन्न कराएं।

उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कलाल, सीईओ ज्ञानमल खटीक, एएसपी सरिता सिंह, आरओ कपासन विनोद कुमार के साथ प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी अंबालाल मीणा, सहायक प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी शान्तिलाल सुथार, सत्यनारायण शर्मा एवं दिनेश शर्मा ने प्रशिक्षण दिया। डीएलएमटी डाॅ. कनक जैन, ओमप्रकाश पालीवाल, दक्ष प्रशिक्षक राजकुमार शर्मा, चंद्रशेखर त्रिपाठी ने जोनल, पीठासीन एवं मतदान अधिकारियों को दायित्वों एवं चुनाव प्रक्रिया का प्रशिक्षण दिया।पर्यवेक्षक ने तैयारियों का जायजा लिया: जिले में नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक जितेन्द्र कुमार उपाध्याय ने भी तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।

भास्कर अपील.... वोट जरूर डालें पर मास्क व साेशल डिस्टेंस का पूरा ध्यान रखें

हर बूथ पर लगेगी दो ईवीएम, कहीं भी इससे अधिक की जरूरत नहीं
हर बूथ पर दो ईवीएम लगेगी। एक जिप और दूसरी पंस सदस्य के लिए। मतदाता दोनों में अपना मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेगा। कहीं भी किसी भी पद के लिए इतने प्रत्याशी नहीं है कि अतिरिक्त बैलेट यूनिट लगानी पड़े। कुल16 प्रत्याशी होने तक एक ही ईवीएम पर्याप्त होती है। कपासन में 45, राशमी में 46 और भूपालसागर में 44 ईवीएम एहतियात के तौर पर रिजर्व रखी गई।

कोरोना: तीन होमगार्ड रखेंगे ध्यान... उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार कलाल ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए प्रत्येक बूथ पर तीन-तीन होमगार्ड अलग से लगाए जो मास्क की अनिवार्यता व सामाजिक दूरी रखने का प्रबंध करेंगे। सभी पोलिंग पार्टियों को 100-100 मास्क दिए। प्रत्येक जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट को 50 मास्क, सेनेटाइजर, ग्लब्स दिए गए। ताकि जरूरत पर काम आ सके।

हर स्तर पर रिजर्व जाब्ता... एएसपी सरिता सिंह ने बताया कि पहले चरण के मतदान में 1336 जवान तैनात रहेंगे। हर बूथ पर एक पुलिसकर्मी और पोलिंग पॉइंट लोकेशन पर तीन होमगार्ड रहेंगे, जो गाइडलाइन की पालना कराएंगे। प्रत्येक पंस मुख्यालय पर 30 और ग्राम पंचायत पर एक-चार का जाब्ता रहेगा। हर पंस स्तर पर चार सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट रहेंगे।

दिलचस्प: राशमी में प्रत्याशी व मतदाता पुरुषों की तुलना में महिला ज्यादा
पहले चरण में राशमी पंस क्षेत्र ऐसा है, जहां पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिला मतदाता अधिक है। कुल 67384 में से पुरुष 33384और महिला मतदाता 34000 है। इसी तरह 15 पंस सदस्य के लिए 34 उम्मीदवारों में भी महिलाएं 18 और पुरुष 16 ही है। वजह, यहां प्रधान सीट एससी महिला रिजर्व है।

