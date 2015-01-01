पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराना का असर:स्कूलाें की 8500 बेटियाें काे साइकिलाें का इंतजार, इस बार डिमांड नहीं मांगी सरकार ने

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में इस साल 393 सरकारी स्कूलाें में अब तक 8201 छात्राअाें का नामांकन हो चुका

सरकारी स्कूलाें में कक्षा नाैवीं में नामांकित जिले की 8500 बेटियाें काे साइकिल का इंतजार है। आधा सत्र निकल गया है, लेकिन काेराेना के कारण इस बार सरकार इस संबंध में अब तक काेई निर्णय नहीं कर पाया है। इससे साइकिल वितरण का मामला पूरे प्रदेश में असमंजस में बना है।हर साल अगस्त-सितंबर में नामांकन की प्रक्रिया समाप्त हाेते हाेते शिक्षा निदेशालय द्वारा कक्षा नाैंवीं में नामांकित बालिकाओं की संख्या लेते हुए

साइकिल की डिमांड मांगी जाती है। उसी डिमांड के अनुसार साइकिलाें के लिए संबंधित कंपनी काे टेंडर प्राेसेस के बाद संबंधित एजेंसी की ओर से जिला मुख्यालय पर साइकिलाें काे तैयार कर नवंबर तक वितरण किया जाता है। लेकिन, अभी तक इसकी औपचारिकता तक नहीं हुई है। इसके पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण काेराेना माना जा रहा है। कारण सरकार का पूरा ध्यान अभी काेराेना पर है। इधर जिले में इस साल 393 सरकारी

स्कूलाें में अब तक 8201 छात्राओं का नामांकन हाे चुका है। हालांकि नामांकन प्रक्रिया काे हाल में 10 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दिया है। इसलिए औसतन करीब 300 बालिकाओं का और नामांकन बढ़ने की उम्मीद भी है। इधर जिला स्तर के अधिकारियाें के पास अभी तक इस संबंध में किसी प्रकार स्पष्ट जवाब नहीं है। कारण यह प्रदेश स्तर का मामला है।

लैपटॉप वितरण का भी पता नहीं

हर साल प्रतिभावान छात्राओं को लैपटॉप वितरण भी किया जाता है लेकिन इस बार इसके लिए भी कोई लिखित निर्देश जारी नहीं किए गए हैं। वहीं देवनारायण योजना के तहत भी एमबीसी वर्ग की प्रतिभावान छात्राओं को विशेष छात्रवृति प्रदान की जाती है। इसका भी अभी तक काेई अता पता नहीं है।

स्कूलाें में 500 साइकिलें पुरानी भी पड़ी है... गत बार भेजी गई साइकिलाें में से 500 साइकिलाें भी स्कूलाें में पड़ी है। जानकारी में आया कि करीब इतनी छात्राओं में से कुछ स्कूल नहीं आ रही है। वहीं कई ड्राप आउट हाे गई। इस कारण इतनी साइकिलें स्कूलाें में ही रखी हैं। अब नए सत्र में नामांकित छात्राअाें काे जब साइकिल वितरण हाेगा, तब गत सत्र में शेष रही छात्राओं काे भी वितरित की जाएगी।

प्राइवेट स्कूल पोर्टल खोला, 10 दिसंबर तक पूरी करनी होगी ऑनलाइन एंट्री
9वीं से लेकर 12वीं कक्षा तक प्रवेश के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने 10 दिसंबर तक तिथि बढ़ाई है। निजी स्कूलों में प्रवेश के लिए प्राइवेट स्कूल पोर्टल खोला है। यह पोर्टल 10 दिसंबर तक खुला रहेगा। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने निर्धारित अवधि तक प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ऑनलाइन एंट्री करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं 9वीं-12वीं कक्षा तक प्रवेश सिर्फ ऑनलाइन टीसी के जरिए होंगे।

ऑफलाइन टीसी से प्रवेश करने पर संबंधित प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पूर्व में एडमिशन की अंतिम तिथि 20 अक्टूबर थी। नामांकन वृद्धि व कोविड-19 के कारण प्रवासी श्रमिकों के बच्चों को स्कूलों से जोड़ने के लिए प्रवेश तिथि में बढ़ोतरी की गई है। कुछ निजी स्कूल संचालकों का कहना था कि 20 अक्टूबर तक बच्चों को प्रवेश तो दे दिया लेकिन कुछ की पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन एंट्री पूरी नहीं हो पाई, जिससे प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो सकी थी। विभाग ने 10 दिसंबर तक पोर्टल खोला है। कक्षा एक से आठवीं तक सशुल्क विद्यार्थियों की प्रविष्टि के लिए पोर्टल वर्ष भर खुला रहेगा।

कक्षाओं में नियमित शिक्षण कार्य आरंभ नहीं हाेने के कारण शिक्षार्थियाें काे स्कूलाें में अावागन बंद है। प्रवेश समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद सक्षम अधिकािरयाें के आदेशानुसार इस संबंध में कार्रवाई हाेगी। हाल में 10 दिसंबर तक प्रवेश प्रक्रिया जारी रखने के आदेश हुए है।
-शांतिलाल सुथार, डीईओ माध्यमिक, चित्ताैड़गढ़

