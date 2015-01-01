पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:त्योहार पर छुट्टी और पैसे मांगे तो पीटा माैत, कैंटीन मालिक पर हत्या का केस

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल की कैंटीन में काम करता था बेगूं का करण, परिवार की महिलाओं का कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन

हमले में घायल बेगूं निवासी युवक ने उदयपुर के अस्पताल में शुक्रवार रात दम तोड़ दिया। मृतक यहां सांवलियाजी अस्पताल परिसर में संचालित कैंटीन में काम करता था। पुलिस ने केस में अब हत्या की धाराएं भी जाेड़ी हैं।

इधर, परिजनों ने कैंटीन संचालक पर आरोप लगाते हुए तत्काल गिरफ्तारी, 20 लाख रुपए मुआवजा और सीबीआई जांच की मांग करते हुए कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन किया।

परिजनों के अनुसार बेगूं निवासी 20 वर्षीय करण मेहर पुत्र रामकल्याण अस्पताल में संचालित कैंटीन में काम करता था। कैंटीन मालिक बेगूं हाल चित्तौड़गढ़ निवासी वरुण व्यास है। करण ने भाईदूज पर घर जाने के लिए छुट्टी और मजदूरी के पैसे मांगे तो मना कर दिया।

कैंटीन के अंदर कमरे में ले जाकर करण के साथ लातों, मुक्कों से मारपीट की। चाकू से भी हमला किया। आरोपी खुद ही करण काे अस्पताल ले गया। परिजनाें के अनुसार करण ने एंबुलेंस से उदयपुर जाते समय घटना की जानकारी दी थी।

माैत के बाद शनिवार काे बड़ी संख्या में लोग कलेक्ट्री पहुंच गए। कैंटीन सीज करने, सीसीटीवी कैमरों आदि से जांच करने, आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने व मुआवजा आदि देने की मांग की। आंबेडकर विचार मंच के अध्यक्ष छगनलाल चावला, माधोसिंह मीना, शिवराज मीणा आदि भी पहुंचे।

करण की मां, दोनों बहनें सहित परिवार की महिलाएं कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में विलाप करती रहीं। डीएसपी अमितकुमार, कोतवाली सीआई तुलसीराम ने परिजनों से कहा कि आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।

करण की मौसी रेखा पत्नी स्व. सुशील मेहर ने वरुण व्यास के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट 20 नवंबर को सुबह दी। रिपोर्ट में बताया कि 16 नवंबर को वरुण ने उसकी भांजी काजल को मोबाइल पर कहा था कि मैं तेरे भाई से रुपए मांगता हूं, नहीं दिए तो अच्छा नहीं होगा। आशंका होने पर परिजन कैंटीन पहुंचे तो पता चला कि करण के साथ गंभीर मारपीट हुई और उसे इलाज के लिए उदयपुर ले गए।

6 हजार की पगार में मां और बहनों का सहारा था

करण के पिता दो साल पहले बीमारी के कारण चल बसे थे। वह महज 6 हजार की पगार पर काम कर अपनी मां व बहनों का भी सहारा बना था।

परिवार किराये के मकान में रह रहे हैं। मां भी एक फैक्ट्री में कार्य करती है। उसे तो दोपहर बाद तक करण की मौत की खबर नहीं दी गई थी। कलेक्ट्रेट में बहनों आदि के विलाप और कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन से उसे यह अहसास हुआ तो बिलख पडी। एकबारगी गश खाकर नीचे गिर पडी।

कलेक्टर ने भी दिया कार्रवाई का आश्वासन

कलेक्टर केके शर्मा ने भी पीडित परिवार की बात सुनकर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। वहीं, उदयपुर में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव लेकर परिजन बेगूं चले गए। सदर थाना के द्वितीय थानाधिकारी औंकारसिंह ने बताया कि भादंस की धारा 302 में मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें