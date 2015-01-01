पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ीसादड़ी से खबर:पुलिस ने पीछा किया तो तस्करों ने हवा में 7 राउंड फायर किए, कार से 4.40 क्विंटल डाेडा-चूरा जब्त

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
बड़ीसादड़ी. पुलिस द्वारा जब्त किया गया डोडा-चूरा और स्कॉर्पियो।
  • बिना नंबर की स्कार्पियाे छाेड़कर भागे दाे तस्कर, तीन कारतूस के खाली खाेल मिले, 22 कट्टाें में भरा था डाेडा चूरा

पुलिस ने बिना नंबर की स्कार्पियाे से 4 क्विंटल 40 किलो अफीम डोडा-चूरा बरामद किया। तीन कारतूस के खोल जब्त किए। स्कार्पियाे में सवार चालक व उसके साथी ने पुलिस गिरफ्त से बचने के लिए हवा में करीब 7 राउंड फायर किए। पुलिस ने घेराबंदी की तो चालक कार को भगाने लगा। बेकाबू कार एक स्कूली की सीढ़ियों से टकरा गई। चालक व उसका साथी मौका देखकर खेतों में भाग गए।

एसपी दीपक भार्गव के निर्देशन में चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत एएसपी सरिता सिंह, पुलिस उप अधीक्षक वृत बड़ीसादड़ी आशीष कुमार के सुपरविजन में बड़ीसादड़ी थाने के पुलिस निरीक्षक रामरूप मीणा जाब्ते के साथ जरखाना मोड़ होकर कालीमंगरिया पहुंचे। रामानुजन स्कूल के सामने खेरमालिया रोड सरहद खरदेवला में सफेद स्कोर्पियों बिना नंबर की आती दिखी।

पुलिस जाब्ता देखकर चालक के साथी ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। मार्ग सकड़ा होने से कार चालक ने कार रिवर्स भगाने का प्रयास किया। कार रामानुजन स्कूल खरदेवला की सीढ़ियों से टकराई। कार को रोकने के लिए स्टॉप स्टीक डालकर घेराबंदी की। चालक हवाई फायर करता हुआ निकुंभ की तरफ कार को भगा ले गया। चालक व उसके साथी ने 7 राउंड फायर किए। चालक व उसका साथी कार को रोड किनारे

छोड़कर खेतों में भाग गए। तलाशी में कार में प्लास्टिक के 22 कट्टे मिले। जिनमें 440 किलो अफीम डोडा-चूरा भरा था। डाेडा-चूरा व बिना नंबर की स्कोर्पियो जब्त की। तीन कारतूस के खोल मिले। मामले की जांच मंडफिया थानाधिकारी घनश्याम सिंह को सौंपी गई।

