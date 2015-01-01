पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:18,732 अभ्यर्थी में से 10,703 आए, नहीं रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, नंगे पांव तो किसी ने बनियान में दी परीक्षा

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
पीपीई किट पहनकर जांच करते हुए।

काेराेनाकाल के बीच जिला मुख्यालय पर राजस्थान कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुक्रवार से शुरू हाे गई है। परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियाें के नियम विरुद्ध मास्क उतरवाए गए। अभ्यर्थियाें ने विराेध किया तब पुलिसकर्मियाें ने कहा कि हमें उच्च अधिकारियाें से यही आदेश मिले हैं। अभ्यर्थियाें के मास्क उतरवाने के बाद पुलिसकर्मियाें ने इन्हें नए यूज एंड थ्राे वाले मास्क उपलब्ध करवाए।

अभ्यर्थियाें के बीच फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग दिखाई नहीं दी। जबकि परीक्षा में बेहतर व्यवस्था के लिए 600 पुलिस कर्मियाें का जाब्ता लगाया गया था। इस परीक्षा के लिए शहरभर में 14 केंद्र स्थापित किए गए। दाे पारियाें में आयाेजित परीक्षा के लिए कुल 18732 अभ्यर्थी पंजीकृत किए गए। इसमें 10703 अभ्यर्थी उपस्थित रहे। पहली पारी सुबह 9 बजे शुरू हुई थी।

परीक्षा देने वाले अभ्यर्थी केंद्र पर दाे घंटे पहले ही पहुंचना शुरू हाे गए थे जहां उन्हाेंने अपने राेल नंबर देखकर केंद्र में प्रवेश किया। इसके बाद अपराह्न 3 बजे परीक्षा शुरू हाेकर शाम 5 बजे तक चली। इन परीक्षाओं में निगरानी के लिए 7 कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए गए थे। इसके लिए सभी केंद्राें पर सीसीटीवी कैमराें की मदद से नजर रखी गई।

कई अभ्यर्थियाें काे अर्द्धनग्न अवस्था में देनी पड़ी परीक्षा, जूते-चप्पल केंद्र के बाहर उतरवाए : परीक्षा देने के लिए अलग-अलग जिलाें से आए अभ्यर्थियाें काे काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। कई अभ्यर्थियाें काे अर्द्धनग्न हाेकर परीक्षा देनी पड़ी। अधिकांश अभ्यर्थी जूते पहनकर आए थे। इन सभी के जूते केंद्र के बाहर उतरवा दिए गए। अभ्यर्थियाें काे नंगे पांव ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

हर केंद्र पर जाब्ता तैनात, सबके मास्क उतरवाए, फिर नए मास्क दिए

शहर के प्रत्येक परीक्षा केंद्र के मुख्य गेट पर दाे एएसआई, पांच महिला व पांच पुरुष कांस्टेबलाें ने अभ्यर्थियाें की जांच की। इसके अलावा अभ्यर्थियाें की मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की गई। इसके चलते परीक्षा में काेई भी नकल का केस नहीं आया। वहीं, केंद्राें के अंदर परीक्षा कक्ष के बाहर भी एक-एक कांस्टेबल लगाए गए। परीक्षा की निगरानी के लिए सीओ सुरेंद्र राठाैड़, सीओ एससीएसटी सेल ओमप्रकाश चाैधरी व सीओ महिला उत्पीड़न विशिष्ट सेल विक्की नागपाल माैजूद रहे।

राजपूत सभा ने की अभ्यर्थियों के ठहरने और भाेजन की निशुल्क व्यवस्था

राजपूत सभा की ओर से पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले सर्वसमाज के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए ठहरने व खाने की निशुल्क व्यवस्था चहल चौक स्थित राजपूत सभा भवन में की गई है। सचिव एडवोकेट प्रताप सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि बाहर से आने वाले अभ्यर्थियाें के लिए जिला मुख्यालय चहल चौक स्थित राजपूत सभा भवन में निशुल्क ठहरने एवं भोजन की व्यवस्था की है।

उन्होंने बताया कि 8 नवंबर तक अभ्यर्थी राजपूत सभा भवन में इस सुविधा का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। शुक्रवार को राजस्थान के नागौर, चुरू, सीकर, झुंझुनूं, दौसा, जयपुर, अजमेर आदि जिलों के अनेक अभ्यर्थी राजपूत सभा भवन में ठहरे हैं, जिन्होंने राजपूत सभा द्वारा की गई इस व्यवस्था की सराहना की है।

खुले आसमान तले बैठे परीक्षार्थियों काे पंचायती धर्मशाला में ठहराया

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में शनिवार काे शामिल हाेने वाले छात्राें काे हाेटल और धर्मशाला में जगह नहीं मिलने पर खुले में बैठे अभ्यर्थियाें के लिए इंटरनेशनल आदिवासी सामाजिक मंच ने ठहरने की व्यवस्था की। मंच के संयाेजक बनवारी लाल मीणा ने बताया कि इस संबंध में उनकाे कई लाेगाें ने फाेन कर बताया कि छात्र बस स्टैंड और रेलवे स्टेशन पर रात काटने काे मजबूर हैं।

सूचना पर मंच सदस्य शहरभर में घूम-घूमकर खुले आसमान तले बैठे परीक्षार्थियाें काे पंचायती धर्मशाला में लाया गया है। धर्मशाला में शुक्रवार रात तक 250 छात्राें के ठहरने और भाेजन की व्यवस्था की जा चुकी थी। उनके संगठन की ओर से गर्म कपड़े और खुद द्वारा तैयार करवाया हुआ गर्म खाना व गर्म पानी की सुविधा हर समय तैयार है।

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियाें के मास्क उनकी व पुलिसकर्मियाें की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा काे देखते हुए उतरवाए गए। इसके बाद सभी अभ्यर्थियाें काे केंद्र में प्रवेश से पहले नए मास्क भी उपलब्ध करवाए गए ताकि वे भी सुरक्षित रहें और हम भी। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आयाेजित की गई। किसी भी प्रकार की काेई नकल का मामला सामने नहीं आया।
- सुरेश खींची, परीक्षा प्रभारी व एएसपी, रायसिंहनगर

