शराब पीने से मौत:मजदूर की संदिग्ध हालात में माैत, परिजन बाेले- ज्यादा शराब पीने से तबीयत बिगड़ी

जहाजपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
  • बजरी भरने की बात पर मारपीट के आराेप पर हरकत में आई पुलिस

शक्करगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के केसरपुरा गांव में मजदूर की गुरुवार रात तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद जहाजपुर अस्पताल में माैत हाे गई। उसके भाई का आराेप है कि बजरी भरने की बात पर मृतक से चार-पांच जनाें ने मारपीट की थी।

इस सूचना पर पुलिस हरकत में आ गई। पुलिस के अनुसार दूसरे भाई ने मारपीट के बजाय ज्यादा शराब पीने से माैत हाेने की रिपाेर्ट दी है। पाेस्टमार्टम शुक्रवार काे मेडिकल बाेर्ड से करवाया जाएगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार शाैकीन पुत्र रामकरण कीर काे गुरुवार शाम काे घर पर तबीयत बिगड़ने पर परिजन पहले खजूरी व बाद में जहाजपुर अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। वहां शाैकीन कीर काे डाॅक्टर ने मृत घाेषित कर दिया।

बड़े भाई सकराम का कहना था कि शौकीन के साथ चार-पांच लोगों ने गुरुवार दिन में मारपीट की थी। इस सूचना पर डीएसपी देशराजसिंह गुर्जर व शक्करगढ़ थाना प्रभारी रामस्वरूप राजकीय अस्पताल पहुंचे।

इधर, इस मामले में एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा ने बताया कि शाैकीन की माैत प्रथम दृष्टया मारपीट से हाेने की बात सामने नहीं आई है। उसकी पत्नी और एक भाई ने शराब ज्यादा पीने से तबीयत बिगड़ने की बात कही है। परिजनाें से रिपाेर्ट ली गई है। शुक्रवार सुबह मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पाेस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। हर पहलू से जांच की जाएगी।

आदतन शराबी था

शाैकीन कीर के शरीर पर गहरी चाेट के निशान नहीं हैं। मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पाेस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा, जिसमें हकीकत सामने आ जाएगी। मृतक के भाई राधेश्याम ने रिपाेर्ट में बताया है कि शाैकीन शराब पीने का आदी था।

दाे-तीन दिन से ज्यादा शराब पी रहा था। खाना भी समय पर नहीं खा रहा था। शाम काे भी शराब के नशे में घर पर आया और ताेड़फाेड़ करने लगा था। कुछ देर बाद सीने में दर्द भी हुआ।
देशराज गुर्जर, डीएसपी जहाजपुर

