हसलों का खेड़ा में भजन संध्या मामला:मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने कलेक्टर से मांगी रिपाेर्ट

काछोलाएक घंटा पहले
  • भजन संध्या में हजाराें लाेगाें की भीड़ जुटी थी
  • मामले में सरपंच समेत 6 लाेगाें के खिलाफ पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया था

थाना क्षेत्र के भगुनगर पंचायत के हसलों का खेड़ा में 10 अक्टूबर काे भजन संध्या करवाने का मामला मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय तक पहुंच गया है। काेराेनासंक्रमण राेकने के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन काे दरकिनार करते हुए भजन संध्या में हजाराें लाेगाें की भीड़ जुटी थी।

करीब 80 हजार रुपए देकर भजन गायक व नर्तकियां बुलाई गईं थीं। प्रशासन व पुलिस काे आयाेजन की जानकारी वायरल हुए वीडियाे से हुई तब रात करीब 1:30 बजे आयाेजन बंद करवाया गया। मामले में सरपंच समेत 6 लाेगाें के खिलाफ पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया था।

दैनिक भास्कर में 11 अक्टूबर काे खबर छपी थी, जिस पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने संज्ञान लिया। मुख्यमंत्री के संयुक्त सचिव लेखराज तोसावड़ा ने कलेक्टर शिवप्रकाश एम नकाते को पत्र भेजा। नकाते ने एसपी, जहाजपुर के उपखंड अधिकारी से रिपोर्ट तलब की है।

