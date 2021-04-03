पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शनिदेव आली के तेल कुंड:शनिमहाराज आली में तीन तेल कुंड जहां अभी आसपास प्रसाद की दुकानें हैं, दुकानें हटाने के बाद इस तरह नजर आएंगे कुंड

कपासन4 घंटे पहले
शनिमहाराज आली में कमेटी की ओर से एक करोड़ की लागत से एक नया विश्रांतिगृह एवं 35 लाख की लागत से नया रसोई घर बनाया जाएगा। हाल ही में लगभग 71 लाख का विकास कार्य करवाया गया है। तीर्थ स्थल की प्रबंध कार्यकारिणी कमेटी के अध्यक्ष छगनलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि कमेटी तीर्थ स्थल पर लगातर विकास कार्य करा रही है।

इस वर्ष तीर्थ स्थल पर श्रद्धालुओं व यात्रियों को ठहरने के लिए बेहतर सुविधाएं व व्यवस्था देने के लिए कमेटी ने बड़ा विश्रांतिगृह बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। जिसका बजट लगभग एक करोड़ है। यह विश्रांतिगृह भोजनशाला के ऊपर 10 हजार वर्ग फ़ीट में बनाया जाएगा। जिसमें एक हॉल व 70 कमरे होंगे।

50 फीसदी कमरे सर्वसुविधायुक्त व वातानुकूलित होंगे। जहां बड़े कार्यक्रम भी हो सकेंगे। पुराने विश्रांतिगृह में मात्र 16 कमरे व एक हॉल है। रसोई बनाने के लिए लगभग 35 लाख की लागत से बड़ा रसोई घर बनाया जाएगा। यह रसोई घर विश्रांतिगृह के सामने बनेगा।

मंदिर कमेटी ने नई सीसी सड़कें बनवाई
कमेटी सचिव कालूसिंह ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन एवं इसके बाद लगभग 71 लाख की सीसी सड़क बनी। बस स्टैंड से नए मेला ग्राउंड होकर तेल कुंड तक सीसी सड़क तथा पुराने मेला ग्राउंड तक सीसी करवाई गई। कमेटी कार्यालय के मेंटेनेंस के साथ नया फर्नीचर लगवाया गया। जिसमें लगभग डेढ़ लाख का खर्चा हुआ। कार्यालय से हरिजनों की सराय तक लगभग डेढ़ लाख की लागत से सीसी करवाई गई।

