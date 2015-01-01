पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाताधारक:लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक मोराटोरियम में 10 हजार खाताधारक होंगे प्रभावित,खाताधारक 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक की निकासी नहीं कर सकते

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक से खाताधारक 16 दिसंबर तक 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक की निकासी नहीं कर सकते हैं। भीलवाड़ा के लीड बैंक मैनेजर सोराज मीणा ने बताया कि लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक पर 16 दिसंबर तक पाबंदियां लगा दी गई हैं। खाताधारक 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक की निकासी नहीं कर सकते। इसको को लेकर सूचना आई है। भीलवाड़ा में बैंक की शाखा नगर परिषद के सामने स्थित है, जिसमें करीब 10 हजार खाताधारक हैं। बीआर एक्ट की धारा 45 के तहत आरबीआई की ओर से आवेदन के आधार पर मोराटोरियम लगाया गया है।

मोराटोरियम लागू रहने तक बैंक जमाकर्ता को 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक का पेमेंट नहीं कर सकता है, जब तक रिजर्व बैंक की ओर से कोई लिखित आदेश नही हो। हालांकि, जमाकर्ता के इलाज, उच्च शिक्षा की फीस, शादी जैसे कामों के लिए जमाकर्ता 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक निकासी कर सकते हैं, लेकिन इसके लिए रिजर्व बैंक से अनुमति लेनी होगी।

लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के लिए मुश्किलें 2019 में शुरू हो गई थीं, जब रिजर्व बैंक ने इंडिया बुल्स हाउसिंग फाइनेंस के साथ मर्जर के इसके प्रस्ताव को खारिज कर दिया था। सितंबर में शेयर होल्डर्स की ओर से सात डायरेक्टर्स के खिलाफ वोटिंग के बाद रिजर्व बैंक ने नकदी संकट से जूझ रहे प्राइवेट बैंक को चलाने के लिए मीता माखन की अगुआई में तीन सदस्यों वाली कमिटी का गठन किया था।

