त्रैमासिक मीटिंग:सड़क हादसे रोकने के लिए 11 विभागों को दिया था जिम्मा, लेकिन किसी ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया

भीलवाड़ा9 मिनट पहले
  • जिला सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की मीटिंग में लिए गए निर्णयों की तीन माह बाद भी नहीं की पालना

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं की रोकथाम के लिए नगर परिषद व यूआईटी सहित प्रमुख रूप से 11 विभागों की जिम्मेदारी है लेकिन, इसे लेकर एक भी विभाग गंभीर नहीं है। इसकी बानगी है, जिला सड़क सुरक्षा एवं यातायात प्रबंधन समिति की मीटिंग की पालना रिपोर्ट। कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में 30 जून को हुई मीटिंग में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर लेन ड्राइविंग, गति सीमा के बोर्ड लगाने, शहर में ट्रैफिक लाइट को क्रियाशील करने, पार्किंग स्थलों का चिह्निकरण, जिले के ब्लैक स्पाॅट का दुरुस्तीकरण, वंचित गांवों में परिवहन सेवा के लिए योजना, सड़क सुरक्षा जनजागरुकता शिविर लगाने तथा उपखंड स्तरीय सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की त्रैमासिक मीटिंग करने का

निर्णय लेकर संबंधित विभागों को निर्देश दिए। समिति की 28 अक्टूबर को दाेबारा हुई मीटिंग में जिला परिवहन अधिकारी ने पिछली मीटिंग की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। जिसमें बताया गया कि परिवहन महकमे के अलावा किसी ने भी पालना रिपोर्ट पेश नहीं की। इस संबंध में जिला परिवहन अधिकारी डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ का कहना है कि कुछ विभागों ने पिछली मीटिंग के निर्णयों की पालना नहीं की है। जिसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए अब सभी विभागों को कलेक्टर ने समयबद्ध कार्य करके रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश जारी किए।

