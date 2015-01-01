पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा:1.39 करोड़ का हिसाब और 3900 रु. जब्त, 3 गिरफ्तार

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली पुलिस ने शुक्रवार देर रात नाथद्वारा सराय स्थित एक घर पर दबिश देकर आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैच पर ऑनलाइन सट्टा लगाते तीन व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके पास से आवश्यक उपकरण सहित एक करोड़ 39 लाख रुपए का हिसाब व 3900 रुपए जब्त किए।

एसपी गजेंद्र सिंह जोधा ने बताया कि डीएसपी शहर भंवर रणधीर सिंह के निर्देशन व कोतवाल नेमीचंद चौधरी के नेतृत्व में सूचना के आधार पर नाथद्वारा सराय स्थित श्याम दुर्रानी के घर रात सवा 10 बजे दबिश दी। जहां तीन युवक आईपीएल के तहत शुक्रवार रात खेले जा रहे क्रिकेट मैच पर ऑनलाइन सट्टा लगाते मिले। जिन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया।

पकड़े गए लोगों में अजय सिंधी, चंदन फ़गनानी व जयप्रकाश मगनानी शामिल हैं। पुलिस ने मौके से 24 की-पैड व सात एंड्राइड मोबाइल, एक लैपटॉप, एक करोड़ 39 लाख रुपए लिखा रजिस्टर व 3900 रुपए जब्त किए। जोधा का कहना है कि अनुसंधान के दौरान यह पता किया जाएगा कि यह सट्टा कौन चलवा रहा था तथा किसके द्वारा संचालन किया जा रहा था। लाइन कहां से दी जा रही थी।

