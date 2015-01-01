पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 140 व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 1255 नामांकन,कल तक नाम वापसी

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट में नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री का नियम है लेकिन पूर्व प्रधान गाेपाल मालवीय बिना मास्क पहने कलेक्ट्रेट की पहली मंजिल पर पहुंच गए। उनकाे किसी ने रोका-न-टोका।
  • कांग्रेस में वार्ड नंबर 19 में सिंबल काे लेकर फैसला नहीं हो पाया, स्थानीय नेताआंे को सूची नहीं मिली

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते ने बताया कि जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को 113 उम्मीदवारों ने 123 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। जिला परिषद के 37 वार्डाें के लिए 130 उम्मीदवारों ने 140 नामांकन दाखिल किए। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए 1142 प्रत्याशियाें ने 1255 नामांकन भरे हैं। उम्मीदवारों की ओर से नाम वापस लेने का समय 11 नवंबर दाेपहर 3 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद चुनाव चिह्न आबंटित किए जाएंगे। भाजपा जिला प्रवक्ता कैलाश साेनी ने बताया कि अब मीटिंग करके चुनाव की अग्रिम रणनीति तय की जाएगी।

भाजपा के इन नेताओं या उनके परिजनाें काे मिला टिकट
वार्ड पांच से युवा माेर्चे के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष एवं पार्टी के जिला मंत्री नंदलाल गुर्जर, वार्ड 17 से बिजाैलिया की पूर्व प्रधान नीता विजयवर्गीय अाैर वार्ड 22 से पूर्व विधायक शिवजीराम मीणा की पुत्रवधू कविता मीणा काे टिकट दिया गया है।
कांग्रेस के इन नेताओं या उनके परिजनाें काे मिला टिकट
मांडलगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान कैलाश मीणा की पत्नी श्यामा काे वार्ड 17 और उनके भाई की पत्नी मीनाक्षी मीणा काे वार्ड छह से टिकट दिया गया है। वार्ड छह मांडल पंचायत समिति में है। वार्ड एक से कृषि उपज मंडी की पूर्व चेयरमैन अनाेपी देवी गुर्जर प्रत्याशी हैं।

जिला परिषद में भारतीय जनता पार्टी और कांग्रेस के घोिषत किए गए प्रत्याशियों की सूची

वार्ड भाजपा कांग्रेस 1 शांता गुर्जर अनाेपी देवी गुर्जर 2 पारस जीनगर खुशबू देवी रैगर 3 मिठू देवी बैरवा पार्वती खटीक 4 सुमित्रा जीनगर हर्षिता 5 नंदलाल गुर्जर शंकर कुमावत 6 शांति भीोल मीनाक्षी मीणा 7 सीता कुमावत कंकू देवी कुमावत 8 बरजी बाई कमला भील 9 बलवीर चुंडावत रतनलाल गुर्जर 10 शारदा पूर्बिया पूजा शर्मा 11 रतन कंवर लाली देवी गाडरी 12 सुशीला पुरी साेहनी देवी 13 डाॅ. ऋतुराज जसवंत सिंह वार्ड भाजपा कांग्रेस 14 शीला देवी जाट रुकमा जाट 15 हरिलाल जाट अनीता शर्मा 16 भैरी देवी संगीता जाट 17 नीता विजयवर्गीय श्यामा मीणा 18 विट्ठल तिवाड़ी अंकित तिवाड़ी 19 ज्याेतिबाला ........... 20 ललिता मीणा रामू कंवर 21 प्रहलाद रैगर लालाराम बलाई 22 कविता मीणा शांति मीणा 23 दिनेश धाकड़ सांवरिया धाकड़ 24 मणाव देवी गरिमा जाेशी 25 शंकरलाल गुर्जर हेमराज माली 26 भंवर गुर्जर किशन चाैधरी वार्ड भाजपा कांग्रेस 27 शिवराज कुमावत जगदीश जाट 28 मीरा देवी भील छन्नू देवी 29 बालू कुमावत अविनाश विकास शर्मा 30 मीनाक्षी पाराशर अाशा किरण पांड्या 31 रामलाल खटीक कुलदीप परिहार 32 शंकरलाल जाट सांवरलाल गुर्जर 33 सुनीता भील नीतू भील 34 सुंदरलाल मेघवाल ललिता बलाई 35 लहरी गुर्जर गजरी देवी गुर्जर 36 अशाेक तलाई महेश कुमावत 37 अाशा खटीक पुष्पा मारु

