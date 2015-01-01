पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:160 नए संक्रमित, पांच मौत; नवंबर के पहले 19 दिन में 744 मिले,चार दिन में ही 529 नए रोगी

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
धारा 144 के बावजूद बाजार में उमड़ रहे लोग।
  • अब तक 9201 काेराेना रोगी मिले,इनमें से 748 ठीक हुए

कोरोना भयावह रूप से लेता जा रहा है। सोमवार को 160 नए संक्रमित मिले जबकि काेराेना उपचार के दाैरान पांच लाेगाें की माैत हुई। इस महीने में यह पहला मौका है जब एक साथ इतनी जान गई हैं। चार दिन से लगातार काेराेना के 100 से अधिक मरीज अा रहे हैं। इन चार दिन में 529 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। जबकि नवंबर के पहले 15 दिन में 515 और 19 दिन में 744 पाॅजिटिव मिले थे।

जिले में अब तक 9 हजार 201 काेराेना रोगी मिले चुके हैं। जिनमें 7 हजार 48 ठीक हुए हैं। साेमवार काे एमजी हाॅस्पिटल से एक व्यक्ति के ठीक हाेने पर डिस्चार्ज किया। उपचार के दाैरान रविवार रात और साेमवार काे 5 लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई। इनमें जनसंपर्क विभाग में संविदा के ताैर पर कार्यरत 65 साल के संजय काॅलाेनी निवासी बुजुर्ग, आदर्श नगर शाहपुरा के 76 साल बुजुर्ग, आजाद नगर के 80 साल के बुजुर्ग, 52 साल के शारीरिक शिक्षक व सुभाष नगर निवासी और 65 साल की गुलाबपुरा निवासी बुजुर्ग महिला है। चिकित्सकाें का कहना है कि ये सभी अन्य बीमारियाें से भी प्रभावित थे। आरआरटी प्रभारी डाॅ. घनश्याम चावला ने बताया कि साेमवार काे 160 नए मरीज मिले।

रोज 700 तक हो रही जांच, 100 में से हर 28वां व्यक्ति पाॅजिटिव... जिले में दीपावली के बाद से ही काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। जिले में अभी औसत 600 से 700 लाेग हर दिन जांच करवाने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। मेडिकल काॅलेज से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जाे जांच करवा रहे है उनमें औसत 100 में से 28 वां व्यक्ति पाॅजिटिव निकल रहा है। इस तरह से मरीज अगस्त और सितंबर महीने में बढ़े थे। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि त्याेहारी सीजन में कोरोना गाइड तोड़ने का नतीजा अब सामने आ रहा है।

पहले सप्ताह में 5 या अधिक लक्षण दिखें तो लाेंग काेविड का खतरा, कुल रोगियों में से 60% ऐसे ही

कोरोना का संक्रमण होने के बाद पहले हफ्ते में पांच या ज्यादा लक्षण दिखते हैं तो यह इशारा है कि मरीज पर लंबे समय तक कोरोना का असर रह सकता है। एमजी अस्पताल में शुरुआत से लेकर अब तक काेराेना उपचार कर रही टीम का कहना है कि संक्रमण के बाद अगर पहले हफ्ते में थकान, सिरदर्द, सांस लेने में तकलीफ, आवाज भारी होना, मांसपेशियों और शरीर में दर्द जैसे लक्षण दिखते हैं तो लाेंग काेविड का खतरा है। ऐसे मरीज जो कोरोना का संक्रमण होने के 4 से 8 हफ्ते बाद तक रिकवर नहीं कर पाते हैं, उनमें पोस्ट कोविड का खतरा बढ़ता है। पोस्ट कोविड यानी लंबे समय तक कोरोना के साइड इफेक्ट से जूझना। रिकवरी के बाद ऐसे मरीजों में खांसी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ, मांसपेशियों में दर्द और अधिक थकान जैसे लक्षण दिखते हैं। कोरोना से उबरने के बाद अगले कुछ हफ्तों तक अपनी एक्टिविटीज को कंट्रोल में रखें। हेल्दी फूड लें। योगासन करें। दवा समय पर लेना न भूलें।

