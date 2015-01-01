पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद चुनाव:37 में से 3 निर्विराेध जीते जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए अब 16 ही जिताने,दाे वार्डाें में भाजपा प्रत्याशियाें के नामांकन खारिज

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
जिला परिषद चुनाव

जिला परिषद सदस्य के टिकट वितरण में भाजपा का खराब प्रबंधन कांग्रेस के लिए ‘मंगलकारी’ रहा। मंगलवार काे चुनाव की पहली ही प्रकिया, नामांकन जांच में वह कांग्रेस से पिछड़ गई। भाजपा पदाधिकारियाें के लिए यह चिंताजनक बात है कि जिला परिषद के वार्ड 11 में जिसे उम्मीदवार बनाया उसने जिला परिषद के बजाय भूल से सुवाणा पंचायत समिति के सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन भर दिया।

इसी तरह वार्ड 19 व 35 में भी भाजपा प्रत्याशियाें के नामांकन अलग-अलग कमियाें के कारण खारिज हाे गए। इस तरह जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस के तीन सदस्याें का निर्विराेध निर्वाचन तय हाे गया। आधिकारिक घोषणा 11 नवंबर दाेपहर 3 बजे हाेगी। अब 37 सदस्यीय जिला परिषद में प्रमुख बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस काे 16 सदस्य ही जिताने हैं। बहुमत के लिए 19 सदस्य हाेने चाहिए। भाजपा की खराब शुरुआत की जिम्मेदारी नेता अब एक-दूसरे पर डाल रहे हैं।

वार्ड 11: जिला परिषद के बजाय पंचायत समिति से नामांकन भरा
यह वार्ड अाेबीसी महिला का है। कांग्रेस से लाली देवी ने नामांकन किया। भाजपा की रतन कंवर ने जिला परिषद के बजाय सुवाणा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड अाठ में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन कर दिया तो सत्यनारायण कुमावत का टिकट काटा। इसका भाजपा काे ही नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। इस वार्ड से निर्दलीय ख्यालीदेवी गाडरी ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इसमें मांडल विधायक रामलाल जाट के प्रयास रहे। भाजपा की कमजाेरी के लिए जिम्मेदार पूर्व मंत्री कालूलाल गुर्जर माने जा रहे हैं।

वार्ड 19: नामांकन 19 से भरा लेकिन प्रस्तावक वार्ड 20 का
यह वार्ड महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। यहां भाजपा से ज्याेतिबाला ने नामांकन भरा लेकिन उसके नामांकन में प्रस्तावक जिला परिषद के वार्ड 20 का निवासी हाेने के कारण उनका नामांकन खारिज हाे गया। राष्ट्रीय लाेकतांत्रिक पार्टी की प्रत्याशी सीमा देवी मीणा ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इसलिए कांग्रेस की कमला देवी का निर्विराेध निर्वाचन तय हाे गया। यह वार्ड मांडलगढ़ पंचायत समिति में है, इसलिए पार्टी की इस कमजाेरी के लिए भाजपा विधायक गाेपाल खंडेलवाल काे जिम्मेदार माना जा रहा है।

वार्ड 35: भाजपा के प्रत्याशी ने जमानत की पर्ची नहीं लगाई
यह वार्ड अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग महिला श्रेणी के लिए आरक्षित है। यहां से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में लहरी देवी गुर्जर ने नामांकन भरा लेकिन उनके नामांकन के साथ सिक्याेरिटी राशि की रसीद नहीं हाेने के कारण नामांकन खारिज हाे गया। इस कारण कांग्रेस की गजरी देवी का निर्विराेध निर्वाचन तय हाे गया है। यह वार्ड अासींद विधानसभा क्षेत्र में है। वहां पार्टी उनके नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ रही है। इसलिए कमजाेरी के लिए भाजपा विधायक जब्बरसिंह सांखला ही जिम्मेदार बताए जा रहे हैं।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड 11 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी की अाेर से नामांकन नहीं भरने के लिए वहां के जनप्रतिनिधि जिम्मेदार हैं। इसके लिए संबंधित जिम्मेदार जनप्रतिनिधियाें से संगठन के स्तर पर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा जा रहा है। इसकी जानकारी प्रदेश नेतृत्व काे भी भिजवा दी है। बाकी दाे वार्डाें में कांग्रेस नेताअाें ने सत्ता का दुरुपयाेग कर भाजपा प्रत्याशियाें के नामांकन पत्र में से दस्तावेज गायब करवाकर उनके नामांकन खारिज करवा दिए। यह लाेकतंत्र के लिए उचित नहीं है। सरकारी अधिकारियाें काे भी धमकाया जा रहा है।
लादूलाल तेली, जिलाध्यक्ष, भाजपा

