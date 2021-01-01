पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया प्रयोग:36 ट्रैफिक पाॅइंट दो-दो पुलिसकर्मी लगेंगे, सभी को मिलेंगे वायरलैस सैट थानों की पुलिस के जैसे नाकाबंदी करेंगे

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • यातायात व्यवस्था को बेहतर करने के लिए शहर में नई शुरूआत कर रही है पुलिस

शहर के यातायात प्रबंधन को बेहतर करने के लिए कुछ नए प्रयोग किए जा रहे हैं। अब यातायात पुलिसकर्मियों को अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए उपयोग लिया जाएगा। इसके लिए जरूरी संसाधन मुहैया करवाए जाएंगे।

शहर के सभी 36 ट्रैफिक पाइंट पर अब दो-दो यातायात पुलिसकर्मी तैनात होंगे, जिन्हें वायरलैस हैंडसेट मिलेंगे। इन पाइंट्स पर नाकाबंदी के लिए बेरिकेड्स भी उपलब्ध रहेंगे। एसपी विकास शर्मा ने ट्रैफिक शाखा काे सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए कवायद शुरू कर दी है। उन्हाेंने साेमवार काे ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज मेघना त्रिपाठी और शाखा के पुलिसकर्मियाें की बैठक लेकर कई दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

शहर में पार्किंग के लिए स्थाई और अस्थाई जगह चिन्हित करने काे कहा गया। वर्तमान में शहर में वाहनाें विशेषकर चारपहिया की पार्किंग काे लेकर दिक्कत सामने आती है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पास फिलहाल 15 बाइक माैजूद हैं।

जरुरत पड़ने पर जिला पुलिस की ओर से और बाइक उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। शहर में कुछ समय से दिनदहाड़े हाे रही चेन स्नेचिंग समेत दुपहिया वाहनाें से रुपए से भरा बैग पार हाेने की घटनाओं के मद्देनजर ट्रैफिक पुलिस से भी नाकाबंदी करवाई जाएगी।

इसके अलावा चेन स्नेचिंग और लूट-चाेरी जैसी वारदाताें में अपराधियाें काे पकड़ने के लिए डेमाे नाकाबंदी करवाई जाएगी। ट्रैफिक पुलिस इंचार्ज मेघना त्रिपाठी का कहना है कि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए कवायद शुरू की है। पार्किंग स्थल तय करने के साथ ही 36 ट्रैफिक पाइंट्स पर जाब्ता लगाएंगे।

अब ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी भी रखेंगे अपराधियों पर नजर
एसपी विकास शर्मा और एडिशनल एसपी गजेन्द्रसिंह जाेधा ने बैठक में कहा कि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के साथ ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी अब अपराधियों पर भी नजर रखेंगे और उन्हें पकड़वाने में थाना पुलिस की मदद करेंगे। किसी भी अपराधी या संदिग्ध व्यक्ति का पता चलने पर संबंधित थाने या उच्च अधिकारी को जानकारी देंगे। दिन भर सड़क पर खड़े रहने वाले ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियों के सामने से अपराधी बचकर निकल नहीं जाएं, इसके लिए ये प्रयाेग किया जा रहा है।

