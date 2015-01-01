पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

123 साल पहले सबसे लंबा किसान आंदोलन:अंग्रेजों के 84 टैक्स के खिलाफ किसानों ने 44 साल आंदोलन किया, हुकूमत को झुकना पड़ा

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: नरेंद्र जाट
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैंगू के चित्रकार किशन शर्मा ने बिजौलिया आंदोलन पर यह पेंटिंग बनाई है। इसमें उस समय के संघर्ष को दिखाया गया है।
  • राजस्थान में भीलवाड़ा की बिजौलिया रियासत में 1897 से 1941 तक किसानों ने आंदोलन किया था
  • आंदोलन के दौरान दो साल तक किसानों ने खेती करना छोड़ दी थी, कई किसानों की मौत भी हुई थी

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जारी किसान आंदोलन को 21 दिन पूरे हो चुके हैं। लेकिन, आज से 123 साल पहले देश का अब तक का सबसे लंबा किसान आंदोलन हुआ था। भीलवाड़ा की बिजाैलिया रियासत में शुरू हुआ ये आंदोलन 1897 से 1941 तक पूरे 44 साल तक चला था। उस समय किसानों की मांग थी- बिजौलिया, मेवाड़ रियासत और ब्रिटिश सरकार करीब 84 तरह के टैक्स वापस ले। किसानों ने दाे साल तक खेती रोक दी, आखिरकार हुकूमत को झुकना पड़ा और सभी टैक्स वापस लेने पड़े।

उस वक्त किसानाें पर इतना अत्याचार हाे रहा था कि बेटी की शादी पर 5 आना चंवरी टैक्स लगा दिया गया। सालाना लाग-बाग टैक्स नहीं चुकाने पर देश निकाला दिया गया। कपड़े और बर्तन नीलाम करवा दिए गए। परेशान किसान बार-बार यही कह थे कि 84 टैक्स चुकाने के बाद खाने के लिए अनाज भी नहीं बचेगा। जब सरकार नहीं मानी, तो किसानों ने आंदोलन का बिगुल फूंक दिया।

बिजौलिया आंदोलन से प्रभावित थे गांधी

किसानाें पर दबाव बढ़ा, ताे उन्हाेंने खेती करना बंद कर दिया और जमीन छाेड़कर दूसरे गांवाें में चले गए। आखिरकार 1897 में पहली बार गिरधरपुरा गांव में हुई पंचायत में तय हुआ कि हुकूमत काे टैक्स नहीं दिया जाएगा। इस आंदाेलन के जनक बिजाैलिया के साधु सीताराम वैष्णव थे। राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी भी बिजाैलिया आंदाेलन से बहुत प्रभावित थे। उन्होंने अपने निजी सचिव महादेव भाई देसाई काे 1919 में बिजाैलिया भेजा था। गांधीजी ने कहा था, मैं बिजाैलिया के किसानाें के बीच चलने काे तैयार हूं। मैं किसानाें काे शाबासी दे सकता हूं।

दिल्ली और बिजौलिया में 4 समानताएं, क्या नतीजा भी वैसा होगा?

1. अहिंसक: दिल्ली और बिजाैलिया दोनों आंदाेलन अहिंसक हैं। तब 84 टैक्स हटाने की मांग थी और अब केंद्र के तीन नए कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग है।

2. प्लानिंग : तब के किसानों ने दो साल खेती छाेड़ दी और मांग पर डटे रहे। अब भी किसान अपनी मांगों पर अड़े हैं। लंबे संघर्ष को पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं।

3. युवा और महिलाएं: उस वक्त के आंदाेलन में युवा और महिलाओं का भी बराबर सहयाेग मिला। इस आंदोलन में भी युवा और महिलाएं बराबरी से हिस्सा ले रही हैं।

4. नए गीत लिखे : बिजाैलिया आंदाेलन में जाेश भरने के लिए कई गीत लिखे गए। और इस आंदोलन में भी रोज नए जोशीले गीत बनाए-गाए जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें