पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

महिला के साथ मारपीट:महिला से मारपीट में 5 आराेपी गिरफ्तार

मांडलगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस ने विभिन्न मामलों में गुरुवार काे 6 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। महिला के साथ मारपीट के 5 आराेपी इनमें शामिल हैं।

पुलिस के अनुसार बिकरण में महिला के साथ मारपीट करने के मामले में महावीर रेगर, नारायण रेगर, कैलाश रेगर, कमलेश रेगर व प्रताप रेगर को गिरफ्तार किया।

एक स्थाई वारंटी कैलाश गुर्जर पुत्र नारायण गुर्जर निवासी मुकुंदगढ़ को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें