बड़ी लापरवाही:सरकारी स्कूलों में अब भी नहीं बांटी गई विद्यार्थियों को 50 हजार किताबें

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारियों का तर्क... शर्तों के अनुसार नहीं है किताबों का वजन
  • 4 माह बाद भी सरकारी स्कूलों में बच्चों को किताबों का इंतजार

सरकारी स्कूलों में निशुल्क पाठ्यपुस्तक योजना विभागीय लापरवाही की भेंट चढ़ गई है। कोविड-19 के कारण विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन अध्यापन करवाया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों के पास किताबें आवश्यक हैं। इसके बावजूद अभी तक कई विद्यार्थियों के पास किताबें नहीं पहुंची हैं। नहीं बांटी गई 50,606 किताबें अब भी पाठ्य पुस्तक मंडल के पालड़ी स्थित वितरण केंद्र पर पड़ी हैं।

इधर, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने निदेशालय को भेजी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वितरण केंद्र में अभी 50 हजार 606 किताबें पड़ी हैं, जाे बांटी नहीं गई हैं। परिवहन ठेकेदार ने निर्धारित से कम वजन होने के कारण किताबें ब्लॉकवार पहुंचाने से असमर्थता जताई दी है।

जबकि निदेशालय ने 16 अक्टूबर को पत्र जारी कर सभी मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को 21 अक्टूबर तक पहली से आठवीं तक तथा कक्षा 9 से 12 वीं के विद्यार्थियों को निशुल्क किताब वितरण के निर्देश दिए थे।

सुरास पीईईओ ने अधीनस्थ स्कूल में नहीं भिजवाईं किताबें

शाला दर्पण पोर्टल के अनुसार पीईईओ सुरास (मांडल) ने अधीनस्थ विद्यालय को पुस्तकें वितरित ही नहीं की। संबंधित पीईईओ को वितरण के निर्देश दिए गए। साथ ही 12 संस्था प्रधानों ने विद्यार्थियों को वितरित पुस्तकों की संख्या ऑनलाइन प्रविष्ट नहीं की।

इनमें शाहपुरा ब्लॉक के पीईईओ अधीनस्थ विद्यालय की संख्या खामोर- 6, चांदरास, सुरास, लाडपुरा, बागोलिया, नाथडिय़ास व थला का एक-एक विद्यालय शामिल हैं।

यह दिए निदेशालय ने निर्देश

..ाठ्यपुस्तक मंडल के जिला वितरण केंद्र से समन्वय कर 17 अक्टूबर तक ब्लॉक नोडल विद्यालयों को निशुल्क किताबें भेज दी जाए। इसी प्रकार, ब्लॉक नोडल विद्यालयों से पीईईओ शहरी नोडल विद्यालयों तक निशुल्क किताबें 19 अक्टूबर तक भेजना अनिवार्य है। निदेशालय ने इस काम को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता के साथ सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। ताकि विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन अध्ययन में इन किताबों का उपयोग कर सकें। निर्देशों की अवहेलना करने वाले अधिकारी कर्मचारी के विरुद्ध अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी।

