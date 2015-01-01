पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:आरसी व्यास कॉलोनी की 3 गलियों से 7 दिन में 8 बाइक व कार चाेरी, फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • शिवाजी गार्डन के पास हुई वारदातें, 8 में से 6 बाइक एक ही गली से चुराई
  • सुभाषनगर थाने में फुटेज व रिपाेर्ट दिए जाने के बावजूद चाेराें का सुराग नहीं

शहर में इन दिनाें चाेराें की माैज हाे रही है। पुलिस की निष्क्रियता के चलते वे जब चाहे सूना घर हाे या फिर वाहन बेखाैफ अपना निशाना बना रहे हैं। इसका उदाहरण सुभाषनगर थानान्तगर्त शहर की पाॅश काॅलाेनी आरसी व्यास में देखने काे मिला, जहां पिछले 7 दिन में शिवाजी गार्डन के पास काॅलाेनी की तीन गलियाें से 8 बाइक व एक कार चाेरी हाे गई। इनमें से 6 बाइक ताे एक ही गली से चुराई गई। इसकी रिपाेर्ट वाहन मालिकाें ने फुटेज सहित सुभाषनगर पुलिस काे दी, लेकिन चाेरी गए वाहन बरामद हाेना ताे दूर, गुरुवार काे भी एक और बाइक चाेरी हाे गई।

एक ही क्षेत्र में लगातार हाे रही वाहन चाेरी की घटनाओं से क्षेत्रवासियाें में राेष है। आरसी व्यास काॅलाेनी में शिवाजी गार्डन के पास रहने वाले अर्जुन मानसिंहका ने बताया कि गुरुवार दाेपहर करीब साढ़े तीन बजे उनकी काले रंग की बाइक 2 एफ 5 स्थित घर के बाहर खड़ी की, जाे कुछ देर बाद वहां नहीं थी। बाद में वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में देखा ताे 3.25 से 3.30 बजे के बीच वह बाइक वहां से गायब हुई। इस दाैरान एक अन्य बाइक पर दाे युवक आए और एक बाइक काे ले गया। दाेनाें युवक फुटेज में दिखाई दे रहे है।

उनका कहना हैं कि पिछले एक सप्ताह में आरसी व्यास काॅलाेनी से 8 से 10 बाइक के साथ ही डाड परिवार की कार भी चाेरी हाे गई थी। काॅलाेनी में वाहन चाेरी की बढ़ती घटनाओं के बावजूद पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा काेई सख्त कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। मानसिंहका ने कलेक्टर से भी मांग की है कि सुरक्षित भीलवाड़ा काे सुरक्षित ही बनाए रखने का प्रयास करें। यदि इस तरह दिनदहाड़े चाेरियां हाेगी ताे आमजन काे मुश्किलाें का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

1 मिनट 5 सेकंड में उठा ले गए बाइक
मानसिंहका बताते हैं कि उनके घर के बाहर से गुरुवार दाेपहर एक मिनट पांच सेकंड में चाेराें ने बाइक पार कर ली। कैमरे की रिकाॅर्डिंग में देखा ताे दाेपहर 3.25 से 3.30 के बीच डीलक्स बाइक पर दाे युवक आए। उनमें से एक नीचे उतरा और बाइक लेकर भाग निकला। शातिर चाेराें ने वारदात काे इतना सफाई से अंजाम दिया कि वहां माैजूद माेहल्ला वालाें काे भी इसकी भनक नहीं लगी।

शादी में आए युवक की बुलेट भी ले गए
बताया गया पिछले हफ्ते शिवाजी गार्डन के पास ही एक शादी समाराेह के दाैरान मेहंदी में आए शास्त्रीनगर के राहुल नामक युवक ने अपनी बुलेट बाइक घर के बाहर खड़ी की। कुछ देर बाद वापस लाैटे ताे वहां बाइक नहीं मिली। तलाश के बावजूद चाेरी गई बाइक का पता नहीं चलने पर सुभाषनगर थाने में रिपाेर्ट दी गई।

शहर में भी सक्रिय हैं वाहन चाेर
बाहरी काॅलाेनियाें में ही नहीं शहर में भी वाहन चाेर सक्रिय है, जाे विभिन्न हाॅस्पिटलाें व शादी समाराेह स्थलाें आदि के बाहर से बाइक, माेपेड आदि वाहन चुरा रहे है। यहां तक कि चाेर विभिन्न काॅम्पलेक्स व सार्वजनिक स्थलाें के बाहर से बाइक आदि चुराने में भी संकाेच नहीं कर रहे है। सार्वजनिक स्थलाें से लगातार वाहन चाेरी हाेने के बावजूद पुलिस द्वारा इस और ध्यान नहीं दिए जाने से चाेराें के हाैंसले बुलंद है।

