केवल आंसू और गुस्सा:9 दिन पहले बंधी लेकर लौट आई थी टीम, अब चार मौत हुई तो एक दिन में 6200 लीटर हथकढ़ नष्ट की

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • भरतपुर दुखांतिका के बाद आबकारी टीम ने छापे मारे थे
  • सारण का खेड़ा गई टीम लोगों ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप
  • ग्रामीण : समय पर कार्रवाई होती तो बचती जिंदगियां
  • पुलिस : दबिश दी थी
  • ग्राउंड रिपाेर्ट: केवल आंसू और गुस्सा... 4 ही नहीं, हर घर में आंखें नम थीं... गुस्सा- दिनभर अफसर, नेता लग्जरी गाड़ियाें से आते रहे, इतनी गंभीरता पहले दिखा लेते तो यह दिन नहीं देखना पड़ता

सारण खेड़ा के 4 नहीं हर घर में आंसू थे। जिन परिवाराें में माैतें हुई उनके परिजनाें के ताे आंसू थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे थे। अब ताे उनके पास शिकायताें के लिए भी काेई शब्द नहीं थे लेकिन गांव के हर घर-हर व्यक्ति की आंखाें में आंसू थे। भरे गले से हर व्यक्ति के मुंह से एक ही शब्द निकल रहा था कि आज ताे घटना के बाद दिनभर नेता और अफसर लग्जरी गाड़ियाें में आते रहे, लेकिन काश यहां की पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग ने इतनी गंभीरता पहले दिखा ली हाेती ताे आज यह दिन नहीं देखना पड़ता।

इधर, जिले में हथकड़ का काराेबार इतना ज्यादा हाे चुका है कि यह एक कुटीर उद्याेग का रूप ले चुका है। अभी भी भीलवाड़ा शहर के पास मालाेला, तिलकनगर, कांवाखेड़ा कच्ची बस्ती, पट्टी मार्केट, कुवाड़ा के आसपास के क्षेत्राें के साथ ही जिले के बागाैर, पंडेर, मांडलगढ़, काेटड़ी, बनेड़ा आदि क्षेत्राें में लगातार हथकढ़ शराब बनाकर बेची जा रही है। ग्रामीण कुंदनसिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि चार-पांच दिन पहले आबकारी पुलिस की गाड़ी आई थी लेकिन कार्रवाई करने की बजाय हफ्ता वसूली लेकर चली जाती है और कार्रवाई के नाम पर सिर्फ लीपापोती करते हैं।

अगर समय पर कार्रवाई होती तो यह घटना नहीं हाेती। ग्रामीण सूर्य प्रताप सिंह ने आबकारी विभाग पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि समय रहते आबकारी अधिकारी, पुलिस शराब बनाने वालों पर कार्रवाई करते तो इस घटना से बचा जा सकता था। लोगों ने आरोप लगाया कि रात 8 बजे बाद शराब की दुकानें बंद करने का नियम है लेकिन ये देर रात तक खुली रहती हैं।

चार लाेग अब दुनिया में नहीं रहे, इनकी यादें ही बची हुई हैं दिनभर गांव में लग्जरी गाड़ियों से टूटता रहा सन्नाटा

सत्तुड़ी 3 लड़के और एक लड़की हैं: सारण का खेड़ा गांव में कंजर जाति की सत्तुड़ी देवी कंजर ने 27 जनवरी को देसी शराब बनाई थी। सतुड़ी ने खुद भी शराब पी और गांव के दूसरे लोगों को भी शराब बेची। सतूड़ी उम्र 35 वर्ष की रात को 8:30 बजे अचानक तबीयत खराब होने पर उसे महुआ हॉस्पिटल ले गए। वहां से भीलवाड़ा रेफर किया लेकिन रास्ते में उसकी माैत हाे गई। सतुड़ी का पति मजदूरी करता है। इसके 3 लड़के, एक लड़की हैं।

दलेल सिंह 29 नवंबर काे हुई थी शादी, मां और पिता भी भर्ती: दलेल सिंह पुत्र लादू सिंह उम्र 28 वर्ष शाम को 8 बजे सत्तुड़ी से शराब लेकर गया और घर पर माता नीतू कंवर व पिता के साथ बैठकर पी। थोड़ी देर बाद ही दलेल को उल्टी हाेने लगी। उसे महुआ अस्पताल ले गए। वहां से भीलवाड़ा ले जाते समय माैत हाे गई। उसके माता-पिता की भी तबीयत खराब है जो अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। दो भाई में दलेल सिंह बड़ा था। उसका विवाह पिछले साल 29 नवंबर काे स्वरूपगंज में हुआ था।

सरदार भाट परिवार में कमाने वाला काेई नहीं : मृतक सरदार भाट उम्र 55 वर्ष की पत्नी ने बताया कि शाम को 7 बजे सतुड़ी कंजर से आधी बोतल शराब लेकर आए और घर के बाहर बैठकर पी रहे थे। तभी अचानक तबीयत खराब हुई। उनको महुआ अस्पताल ले गए इंजेक्शन लगा कर वापस घर लाए लेकिन तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हुई। भीलवाड़ा ले जाते वक्त उनकी मौत हो गई। उसके तीन लड़के और एक लड़की हैं। वह खेती करता था। अब परिवार में कमाने वाला कोई नहीं बचा है।

हजारी अस्पताल ले जाने से पहले ही दुनिया छाेड़ दी: हजारी लाल बैरवा उम्र 65 राेज शराब पीता था। शाम काे 6:30 बजे सतुड़ी से आधी बोतल शराब लेकर आया और पीने के बाद तबीयत खराब हो गई। इसे भी महुआ अस्पताल ले गए और इंजेक्शन लगाकर वापस घर पर ले आए। यहां ज्यादा तबीयत खराब हाेने से उसे वापस महुआ अस्पताल ले जाते समय उसकी माैत हाे गई।

जिम्मेदार सतर्क तो हुए लेकिन देर से पुलिस ने जिलेभर में छापे मारे, बदनौर के थड़िया में तोड़ी हथकढ़ की भट्‌टी

  • काेतवाली: कोतवाल नेमीचंद चौधरी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने शहर की कावांखेड़ा कच्ची बस्ती में दबिश दी। वहां से दो महिलाओं व दो पुरुषों को 18 लीटर वॉश के साथ गिरफ्तार किया,जबकि इनकी ओर से स्टाेर किया गया 500 लीटर वॉश भी नष्ट करवाया गया।
  • सुभाष नगर थाना: प्रभारी पुष्पा कासौटिया ने कुवाड़ा गांव में तस्करों के ठिकानों पर दबिश देकर 50 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब जब्त की तथा 2 हजार लीटर वॉश भी नष्ट करवाई। दो आरोपियाें को गिरफ्तार किया गया।
  • कोटड़ी थाना: वॉश नष्ट कर 10 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब के साथ तस्कर को दबोचा।
  • पारोली थाना: थानाधिकारी रामपाल विश्नाेई ने अखेपुरा से हथकढ़ शराब के साथ महिला को गिरफ्तार किया।
  • बनेड़ा थाना: बनेड़ा पुलिस ने सांसी, कंजर बस्ती में दबिश दी। इस दौरान सांसी बस्ती में 02 महिलाएं हथकढ़ शराब का भंडारण कर बेचने के फिराक में थी। दोनों के पास मिली 26 लीटर देशी शराब जब्त कर दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही मौके पर मिली करीब 1000 लीटर वॉश को नष्ट करा शराब बनाने की 15 भट्टियाें काे भी तोड़ा गया। दोनों महिलाओं के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किए गए।
  • आसींद थाना: रूपारेल में तस्करों के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। वहां मिली 2 हजार लीटर वाॅश व शराब बनाने के उपकरण जब्त किए।
  • बागौर थाना: आमली कॉलोनी में दबिश देकर 500 से 600 लीटर वॉश नष्ट करवाया।
  • शाहपुरा थाना: तहनाल गेट, रैगर बस्ती व सांसी बस्ती में छापे मारकर 40 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब जब्त की तथा वॉश भी नष्ट की गई।
  • पंडेर थाना: जहरीली शराब से महिला समेत 4 लाेगाें की माैत के बाद जिलेभर में पुलिस व प्रशासन की टीमें हरकत में आईं। पंडेर की कंजर बस्ती में थानाधिकारी नरेंद्रसिंह मय जाब्ते के पहुंचे। छापेमारी से बस्ती में हड़कंप मच गया। घर-घर में तलाशी लेते हुए 200 लीटर वाॅश जब्त की। कच्ची शराब रखने के ड्रम व अन्य सामान जलाकर नष्ट किया।

जिले में दाे बार पहले भी हाे चुकी ऐसी घटनाएं
2004 जहरीली शराब पीने से मरने की इससे पहले भी दाे घटनाएं हाे चुकी हैं। पहली गुलाबपुरा क्षेत्र के कंवलियास व आसपास के गांवाें में 2004 में लाेकसभा चुनाव के दाैरान बांटी गई शराब जहरीली हाेने से सात लाेगाें की माैत हुई थी। घटना में पांच लाेगाें की आंखाें की राेशनी भी चली गई थी।
2008 नवंबर में मांडल क्षेत्र के अमरगढ़ में जहरीली शराब पीने से 4 लाेगाें की माैत हुई थी। कई लोग बीमार भी हुए थे।

एफएसएल टीम ने लिए सैंपल
गांव में एफएसएल टीम ने पहुंचकर मृतकों के घर से कच्ची शराब एवं उल्टी, कच्ची शराब बनाने वाली भट्टियों के भी सैंपल लिए। ये सैंपल जांच के लिए लैब में भेजे जाएंगे। इसकी रिपोर्ट से पता चलेगा कि शराब जहरीली कैसे हुई? पूर्व जिला प्रमुख शक्तिसिंह हाड़ा, मांडलगढ़ एसडीएम उत्साह चौधरी, तहसीलदार सुरेंद्रसिंह चौधरी, पुलिस उपाधीक्षक राहुल जोशी, बिजाैलिया थाना अधिकारी विनोद कुमार मीणा, पूर्व प्रधान भैरूलाल जाट, कन्हैयालाल जाट, महुआ सरपंच मुकेश खटीक आदि माैजूद थे। पूर्व विधायक विवेक धाकड़ ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने तुरंत कार्रवाई कर प्रभावितों को मुआवजा दिलाया। विधायक गोपाल खंडेलवाल ने पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उन्हाेंने मामला विधानसभा में उठाने की कहा।

