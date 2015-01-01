पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह:नवंबर व दिसंबर में शादियां के 9 ही मुहूर्त मलमास लगने से फिर अप्रैल में हाेंगे विवाह

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
14 मार्च से 29 जून तक विवाह के मांगलिक शुभ मुहूर्त थे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन का असर विवाह जैसे शुभ कार्यों पर पड़ा,ो जिस कारण लोगों ने शादियां टाल दी। ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर के बीच शादियाें के कुल 9 मुहूर्त हाेंगे। नवंबर में देवउठनी एकादशी 25 के साथ ही 27, 29 व 30 तारीख सहित दिसंबर में 1, 7, 9,10 व 11 तारीख शादियां के लिए शुभ है।

इसके बाद 15 दिसंबर से मलमास लग जाएगा, 2021 में 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। अगले साल मांगलिक कार्य करने के लिए अप्रैल तक का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार जनवरी से मार्च तक गुरु व शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त रहने पर मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। गुरु ग्रह 17 जनवरी से 13 फरवरी तक अस्त रहेंगे। 14 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त रहेंगे।

16 फरवरी काे बसंत पंचमी पर अबूझ मुहूर्त वाला दिन होने के कारण इस दिन विवाह हाेंगे। इसके अलावा 15 मार्च काे फुलेरा दूज पर भी अबूझ मुहूर्त में शादियां हाेंगी। 22 अप्रैल से दिसंबर-2021 तक करीब 46 विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। वर्ष 2021 में 20 जुलाई काे देव सो जाएंगे। उसके बाद चातुर्मास शुरू हाेगा। 15 नवंबर काे देव जगने के बाद फिर मांगलिक कार्य हाेंगे।

