10 नवंबर तक हो सड़कों की मरम्मत:निरीक्षण के बाद कलेक्टर का आदेश सड़कों की 10 नवंबर तक मरम्मत करें

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गैस पाइपलाइन आदि कार्यों का अवलोकन
  • कलेक्टर ने शहरवासियों से भी चर्चा की

शहर की बदहाल सड़कों को 10 नवंबर तक हर हाल में दुरुस्त करने के कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते ने आदेश दिए हैं। कलेक्टर ने गुरुवार रात शहर में बाइक से सफर कर सड़कों की हालत जानी और उसके बाद ये आदेश जारी किए।

बाइक पर कलेक्टर ने विभिन्न कॉलोनियों का दौरा किया और मौके पर ही अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि सड़कों के मरम्मत व नए कार्यों को समयबद्ध तरीके से पूरा कर 10 नवंबर तक दुरुस्त की जाए। सांगानेरी गेट, पथिक नगर, आरसी व्यास कॉलोनी, आरके व्यास कॉलोनी आदि में कलेक्टर ने सीवरेज, गैस पाइपलाइन आदि कार्यों का अवलोकन किया। साथ ही निर्देश दिए कि कार्य के दौरान आमजन को असुविधा न हो।

कई जगह कलेक्टर ने शहरवासियों से भी चर्चा की। बिना मास्क नजर आए लोगों को हिदायत दी। सांसद सुभाष बहेड़िया ने कलेक्टर से भेंट की। अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर शहर रिछपाल सिंह बुरड़क, आरयूआईडीपी के अधीक्षण अभियंता देवेंद्र कुमार मित्तल, यूआईटी के अधिशासी अभियंता रामेश्वर शर्मा, नगर परिषद के अधिशासी अभियंता सूर्यप्रकाश संचेती आदि मौजूद रहे।

काम पूरा हाेने के साथ ही रोड कटिंग ठीक करवाई जाए

कलेक्टर ने प्राप्त शिकायतों पर शिकायतकर्ताओं से बात की और समाधान का आश्वासन दिया। आरके कॉलोनी निवासी शिव रतन सोमानी ने चर्चा के दौरान बताया कि नल कनेक्शन के लिए रोड कटिंग की स्वीकृति के बाद उसके तुरंत रिपेयर की व्यवस्था की जाय। कलेक्टर ने यूआईटी और परिषद के अधिकारियों को मौके पर ही व्यवस्था सुधारने के निर्देश दिए।

