पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आई संदिग्ध महिला:खुद को मम्मी की सहेली बताकर बच्चों से खुलवाया दरवाजा, आलमारी से चुरा ले गई दाे लाख के गहने

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जाते समय चार्जिंग पर लगा माेबाइल फाेन भी चुराया

शहर के कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में वैभव नगर स्थित गोकुलम विलास कॉलोनी में साेमवार शाम एक महिला घर में घुसकर चंद मिनटाें में आलमारी से करीब दाे लाख रुपए कीमत के 3 ताेला साेने का मंगलसूत्र, कान के टाॅप्स और एंड्रायड माेबाइल चुराकर ले गई।

घटना के समय घर पर 4-5 साल की उम्र के 3 बच्चे थे, जिनकाे बदमाश महिला ने उनकी मम्मी की सहेली हाेने की बात कहते हुए घर का दरवाजा और आलमारी खुलवा ली थी। बदमाश महिला पास के घर में सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आ रही है। शहर कोतवाली पुलिस इस आधार पर जांच में जुटी है। वैभवनगर गाेकुलम विलास काॅलाेनी निवासी महेश नेभवानी ने बताया कि साेमवार काे वह दुकान पर गया हुआ था। उनकी पत्नी क्षेत्र में ही स्थित एक अन्य मकान में हो रही कथा में गई हुई थी। इस दाैरान शाम 5.40 बजे एक महिला ने चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। उसकी पत्नी शाम करीब 6 बजे घर आ गई। मोबाइल फाेन नहीं मिला ताे ढूंढने पर रात करीब 8 बजे चोरी की वारदात का पता चला।

मम्मी की सहेली हूं, उन्हाेंने कुछ कपड़े मंगवाए हैं आलमारी खाेल दाे...बताया गया कि घर में महेश नेभवानी का एक और उनके भाई के दाे बच्चे मौजूद थे। तीनाें की उम्र करीब 4 से 5 साल की थी। चाेरी करने आई महिला ने बच्चों को यह कहकर दरवाजा खुलवाया कि मैं तुम्हारी मम्मी की सहेली हूं। उन्हाेंने कुछ कपड़े मंगवाए हैं, जाे तुम आलमारी खाेलकर निकाल दाे।

घर में आने के बाद महिला पहले साेफे पर बैठकर रैकी की। बच्चों ने घर में रखी चाबी से आलमारी खाेली ताे महिला ने पर्स निकालकर उसमें रखा साेने का मंगल सूत्र, सोने के टाॅप्स की एक जोड़ी निकाल ली। इसके बाद वापस साेफे पर बैठ गई। इधर-उधर देखने के बाद चार्जिंग पर लगा मोबाइल फाेन भी चुरा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें