यह मौत नहीं हत्या है:चाय की तरह थैली में पैक होती थी शराब, 50 रुपए में बेचते थे, 4 मौतों के बाद सबूत छुपाए

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • सारण का खेड़ा में जहरीली शराब से 4 माैतों का मामला

सारण खेड़ा में हुई शराब दुखांतिका मामले में दैनिक भास्कर ने की पड़ताल में चाैंकाने वाली जानकारी सामने आई है। पता चला कि आबकारी विभाग मांडलगढ़ की टीम ने एक सप्ताह पहले 21 जनवरी सारण खेड़ा में दबिश दी थी। इस दौरान मामूली कार्रवाई कर केवल 600 लीटर वाश नष्ट की जबकि यहां पर बड़े पैमाने पर हथकड़ शराब बनती है।

आबकारी विभाग की टीम यहां पर कार्रवाई करने के दाैरान कई देर तक रुकी थी और कुछ चुनिंदा लाेगाें से मिली और अपना काम करके चली गई। आबकारी टीम का यहां रुककर कुछ लाेगाें से मिलना ताे गांव में उस दिन से ही चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। कुछ लाेगाें का ताे यहां तक कहना है कि आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी यहां से नियमित अंतराल में हफ्ता वसूली करने भी आते थे। इससे भी बड़ा सवाल यह है जहरीली शराब पीने से लाेगाें के मरने की शुरुआत गुरुवार देर रात से गई थी।

इसके बाद साेमवार सुबह तक केवल चंद घंटाें में शराब बनाने के लिए काम में लिए जाने वाले बर्तन काैन ले गया? कुछ जानकार बताते हैं कि यहां अलग-अलग जगह पर बड़े-बड़े बर्तनाें में शराब बनती है लेकिन जब यहां शुक्रवार सुबह कुछ अधिकारी पहुंचे ताे उन्हें गांव से करीब आधा किलाेमीटर दूर झाड़ियाें में केवल एक मटका और एक बाेतल ही मिली। चंद घंटाें में ये बर्तन गायब हाे गए या घटना काे दबाने के लिए गायब किए? यह जांच का विषय है।

शराब काेटा, बूंदी व भीलवाड़ा तक सप्लाई हाेती है, लाॅकडाउन में तेज था धंधा
जानकाराें का कहना है कि सारण खेड़ा से शराब काेटा, बूंदी व भीलवाड़ा तक सप्लाई हाेती थी। यह गांव तीनाें जिलाें के बीच का केंद्र हाेने से अलग-अलग मात्रा में यहां से इन शहराें तक शराब सप्लाई हाेती थी लेकिन कभी भी काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। काेराेना संक्रमण के दाैरान यहां की हथकड़ शराब बेचने का धंधा बहुत तेज चला था लेकिन लाॅकडाउन खत्म हाेने के साथ ही यह धंधा धीरे-धीरे मंदा पड़ने लग गया।

बाहर भेजने के लिए 50 रुपए की एक बाेतल... लाेकल काे थैली में देते थे
गांव में बनने वाली शराब काे लाेकल और बाहर के ग्राहकाें काे भी बेचा जाता था। अमूमन बाहर भेजने के लिए बाेतल का इस्तेमाल हाेता था। इसमें एक बाेतल शराब की कीमत 50 रुपए हाेती थी। लाेकल लाेगाें काे शराब देने के लिए प्लास्टिक की थैलियाें में बांधकर सप्लाई करते थे। इसमें अलग-अलग मात्रा के अनुसार उसकी कीमत तय हाे जाती थी। अमूमन यहां से लाेग सस्ती शराब मिलने के कारण शराब खरीदते थे।

घटना के बाद भी भीलवाड़ा शहर के नजदीक कुवाड़ा में बना रहे थे हथकड़ शराब
सारण का खेड़ा में शराब दुखान्तिका के बाद पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग के अफसर अचानक सक्रिय हुए और एक साथ जिले में कई जगह अवैध शराब कारोबारियों पर कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान अवैध भटि्टयां तोड़कर वॉश नष्ट कराई। काश ऐसी कार्रवाई पहले ही हो जाती तो सारण का खेड़ा जैसी दुखान्तिका नहीं होती। शहर के नजदीक कुवाड़ा में भी हथकड़ शराब बन रही थी।

21 जनवरी की कार्रवाई भी प्री प्लान थी
भरतपुर में 13 जनवरी काे हुई शराब दुखांतिका के बाद 21 जनवरी काे की गई कार्रवाई भी प्री प्लान थी क्याेंकि भरतपुर शराब दुखांतिका के बाद उच्च अधिकारियाें का कार्रवाई के लिए दबाव था। अफसराें काे यहां पर हथकड़ शराब बनाने की जानकारी कई समय से है लेकिन यहां पर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हाेती है।

भास्कर सवाल

आखिर कितने लोगों की और जान लेगा यह अवैध कारोबार: जिस जगह एक मटका और एक बाेतल मिली उस जगह गड्ढ़ाें में पानी भरा हुआ था और आसपास झाड़ियां ही झाड़ियां हैं। घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें ने यह जानने की जहमत तक नहीं उठाई।

