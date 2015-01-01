पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना:अधिवेशन में काेराेना के खिलाफ अभियान तेज करने की अपील

भीलवाडाएक घंटा पहले
महावीर इंटरनेशनल का रीजनल अधिवेशन साेमवार काे संपन्न हुआ। भीलवाडा, अजमेर एवं चित्तौड़ संभाग से 300 सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। संस्था के जोन सचिव गौतम दुगड़ ने बताया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शांतिकुमार जैन, महासचिव अनिल जैन, अंतरास्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष रीजन 3 अशोक गोयल एवं अधिवेशन कोर्डिनेटर पदमचंद जैन की उपस्थिति में अधिवेशन के पहले सेशन में रीजनल सचिव प्रमिला नैनावटी ने आह्वान किया कि

कोरोना महामारी के बचाव के लिए जागरूकता अभियान की गति की तेज करें। जोन चेयरपर्सन करुणा चौधरी ने संभाग में निस्वार्थ भाव से कार्य कर रहे सभी केंद्रों की सराहना की। जोन सचिव गौतम दुगड़ ने भीलवाडा संभाग के 25 केंद्रों की वर्ष भर में किए गए सेवा कार्यो प्रतिवेदन एवं गति प्रगति की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। दूसरे सेशन में संस्थाओं को उत्कृष्ट सेवा कार्यो पर सम्मानित किया।

भीलवाडा जोन के ये रहे विजेता
सेंटर डेवलपमेंट में उत्कृष्ट कार्यो के लिए मंजू पोखरना को व जीवदया में बलवीर चोरडिया को प्रथम, थैलेसीमिया कार्यशाला में उत्कृष्ट सेवाओ के लिए जोन सचिव गौतम दुगड़ को द्वितीय, एकता ओस्तवाल अध्यक्ष कनक को बेस्ट चेयरपर्सन का द्वितीय, उषा कंसारा अध्यक्ष हैप्पीनेस सेंटर को बेस्ट न्यू सेंटर प्रथम, ब्लड डोनेशन में आगूचा सेंटर के राजेन्द्र माहेश्वरी, कोविड़-19 में उत्कृष्ट सेवा कार्यो के लिए दीपा सिसिदिया सचिव कनक को प्रथम, मीरा की अध्यक्ष अर्चना सोनी को बेस्ट सेंटर का द्वितीय, सचिव मंजू बापना को बेस्ट रिपोर्टिंग में द्वितीय, युवा प्रताप केंद्र के अध्यक्ष अमित मेहता को यूथ डेवलपमेंट, प्रीति बोहरा सचिव डायमंड को बेस्ट सचिव का द्वितीय, प्रमोद कोठारी अध्यक्ष समन्वय केंद्र को पाैधरोपण में द्वितीय एवं बेबी किट वितरण में प्रथम आसींद केंद्र, को प्रशस्ति पत्र दिए।

