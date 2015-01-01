पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन लॉजिस्टिक:टैक्सी बुकिंग का एडवांस देने के लिए बार कोड मांगे, ऑनलाइन लॉजिस्टिक कंपनियों से भी ठगी

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑनलाइन ठगों की करतूत का दायरा बढ़ रहा है। अब उनके निशाने पर ऑनलाइन लाॅजिस्टिक, ट्रांसपाेर्ट और टैक्सी बुकिंग वाले भी हैं। खुद काे सेना में कार्यरत बताकर ट्रांसफर के कारण घरेलू सामान पहुंचाने के लिए पिकअप बुक करने के लिए एडवांस राशि डालने के नाम ड्राइवरों को बार कोड मोबाइल फोन पर भेज स्कैन करवाकर ठगी की जा रही है। एक अन्य ड्राइवर काे भी टैक्सी बुक करने के लिए एडवांस राशि डालने के नाम पर ठग लिया।जयपुर में रह रहे पिकअप ड्राइवर सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनके माेबाइल पर एक व्यक्ति ने खुद काे आर्मी मैन बताते हुए कहा कि जयपुर के सांगानेर से एयरपाेर्ट तक सामान पहुंचाना है।

इसके लिए पिकअप चाहिए। सुरेश कुमार ने टैक्सी भिजवाने के लिए एडवांस राशि मांगी। कुछ देर बाद काॅलआया कि आपके माेबाइल पर बार काेड भेजा है, जिसे स्कैन करके जितने रुपए अापकाे एडवांस चाहिए। उतने लिख देना आपके खाते में आ जाएंगे। इस पर ड्राइवर सुरेशकुमार ने बार काेड स्कैन कर 5 हजार रुपए लिखे ताे उसके खाते से 5 हजार रुपए गायब हाे गए।

इसके बाद उसने कई बार फाेन लगाया, लेकिन नाे रिप्लाई रहा। इसी तरह, एक अन्य टैक्सी ड्राइवर गाेविंदसिंह से भी करीब 15 दिन पहले दीपावली पर भीलवाड़ा से जयपुर जाने के लिए टैक्सी बुकिंग कर दूसरे दिन सुबह भेजने काे कहा। विश्वास जमाने के लिए बार काेड से एडवांस भेजने के बहाने 3 हजार रुपए उड़ा लिए।

नाम राहुल बताया, अकाउंट प्रशांत के नाम का देख सतर्कता बरती ताे बच गए हजाराें रुपए

ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के जरिये माल पहुंचाने का काम करने वाले लाॅजिस्टिक व्यवसायी अमित अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उनके पास मुंबई से काेटा घरेलू सामान ले जाने के लिए बड़ी ट्रक भिजवाने की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग की। खुद काे आर्मी में अधिकारी बन राहुल नाम बताने वाले काे फाेन किया ताे उसने कहा कि कितना भाड़ा बनेगा। अमित अग्रवाल ने 40 हजार बताया ताे उसने 35 हजार बताए। 38 हजार रुपए पर बात तय हुई। एडवांस के रूप में 20 प्रतिशत राशि पहले भेजने काे कहा ताे उस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि मैं आपकाे माेबाइल फाेन पर डिजीटल चेक भेज देता हूं। उसे स्कैन कर 10-10 करके 20 हजार रुपए आपके खाते में अा जाएंगे। इस बीच माेबाइल पर भेजे गए बार काेड में प्रशांत नाम देखकर अमित ने दुबारा फाेन लगाकर उसे पुलिस कार्रवाई की धमकी दी ताे फाेन काट दिया। इससे अमित ठगे जाने से बच गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें