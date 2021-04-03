पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब दुखांतिका:पहले पीड़ित मानकर 50 हजार की मदद दी, अगले दिन हत्या का आराेपी बनाया, 2 दिन बाद माैत...2 लाख की सहायता राशि राेकी

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
संभागीय आयुक्त शराब दुखांतिका पीड़िताें से मिलते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
संभागीय आयुक्त शराब दुखांतिका पीड़िताें से मिलते हुए।
  • मांडलगढ़ के सारण का खेड़ा में 4 मृतकाें काे दी थी 2-2 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता

सारण का खेड़ा में 29 जनवरी काे हुई शराब दुखांतिका में आर्थिक सहायता देने काे लेकर जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी कंफ्यूज हैं। दरअसल, पहले दिन चार मृतकाें काे दाे-दाे लाख रुपए और पांच घायलाें काे 50-50 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी।

50-50 हजार रुपए की सहायता लेने वाले पांच घायलाें में एक गुल्ला कंजर भी था। पहले दिन जिला प्रशासन ने गुल्ला काे घायल बताते हुए 50 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दे दी। लेकिन अगले ही दिन एक और घायल के बयान काे आधार मानकर गुल्ला कंजर पर गैर इरादतन हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया। मुकदमा दर्ज करने के दाे दिन बाद ही गुल्ला कंजर की महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में उपचार के दाैरान माैत हाे गई।

इसके बाद जब चार मृतकाें की तरह गुल्ला काे भी दाे-दाे लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देने की फाइल चलाई ताे जिला प्रशासन ने यह कहते हुए फाइल राेक दी कि उस पर ताे गैर इरातदन हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज है। इधर, गुल्ला के परिजनाें और भाजपा ने इस मामले में जिला प्रशासन पर मृतकाें में भी भेदभाव करने का आराेप लगाया है।

उनका कहना है कि प्रशासनिक व पुलिस के बड़े अधिकारी खुद काे सही साबित करने के लिए अब गुल्ला काे आर्थिक सहायता देने से बच रहे हैं लेकिन उनकाे यह भी देखना चाहिए कि गुल्ला का परिवार बेहद गरीब है और उसकी माैत के बाद आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहा है।

संभागीय आयुक्त पहुंची जांच के लिए...
शराब दुखांतिका मामले की जांच के लिए अजमेर संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. वीणा प्रधान गुरुवार दोपहर बाद भीलवाड़ा पहुंची। सर्किट हाउस में संभागीय आयुक्त ने घटनाक्रम से जुड़े अधिकारियों के बयान दर्ज किए। इसके बाद वह एमजी हाॅस्पिटल पहुंचीं जहां इलाज करवा रहे पीड़ितों से मिलीं। उन्होंने गुलाब का फूल भेंट कर सभी पीड़ितों की जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना की। इस दाैरान कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते भी माैजूद थे।

पहले घायल था, अब हत्या का अाराेपी इसलिए सहायता नहीं: प्रशासन
एक बार ताे कलेक्ट्रेट में गुल्ला कंजर के मरने के बाद उसे मृतक मानते हुए दाे लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता की फाइल भी चल गई लेकिन इसके बाद इसे राेक दी गई। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें का तर्क है जब पहले दिन वह शराब पीने के कारण घायल हुआ था तब वह आराेपी नहीं था। दूसरे दिन आराेपी बनने के 2 दिन बाद उसकी माैत हाे गई। मुख्यमंत्री सहायता में हत्या प्रकरण में किसी काे भी सहायता देने का प्रावधान नहीं है।

