जागरुकता रैली:कोरोना के विरुद्ध जागरुकता रैली निकाली,मेडिकल कॉलेज में एक हजार मास्क वितरित

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 के विरूद्ध जन आंदोलन के तहत मंगलवार को जोन 11 के वार्ड 46 में मालू अस्पताल के पास वाले चौराहा से नो मास्क-नो एंट्री अभियान प्रारंभ किया गया। इस दौरान कोरोना के विरुद्ध जनजागरुकता पैदल रैली निकाली गई। लोगो को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। कार्यक्रम में जोन समन्वयक व्याख्याता राकेश जांगिड़, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक ज्ञानचंद खोखर, जमादार कमलेश, अनिल एवं राकेश तथा समाजसेवी

प्रकाश नकवाल उपस्थित थे। जोन 6 में वार्ड 31 व 32 में अभियान चलाया गया। वाहनों पर स्टीकर लगाए गए। जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं लगाया था उनको समझाइश कर मास्क वितरण किए। स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक राजेन्द्र खोखर, जमादार गोपाल चन्नाल, रामलाल तथा भैरू दत्त, एनसीसी कैडेट सत्यनारायण मालावत उपस्थित रहे।
मास्क बांटे, वाहनाें पर चिपकाए कोरोना से बचाव के स्टीकर
जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोविड 19 के विरुद्ध चल रहे जन अांदाेलन के तहत मंगलवार शाम चूरिया मूरिया सेवा संस्थान के प्रतिनिधियों ने रामधाम चौराहा, वार्ड 15 व वार्ड 17 में वाहनों पर कोरोना से बचाव के स्टीकर चिपकाए। जिन लोगों ने मास्क नहीं पहने थे, उनको समझाकर मास्क पहनाए। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व पार्षद सुरेश बंब, समाजसेवी मुकेश नारायणीवाल, समन्वयक सांवल कुमार ओझा, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक शिवचरण घावरी, व्याख्याता दलपत सिंह जैन, प्रदीप जैन, बीएलओ ओमप्रकाश कुमावत, सुरेश पारीक, एनसीसी कैडेट्स शिक्षा गौड एवं डिम्पल कंवर मौजूद थे।

