बदनौर से खबर:बदनाैर: पहली प्रधान बनने की 27 दावेदार, 15 में केवल 2 वार्ड एेसे जिनमें महिला प्रत्याशी नहीं

भीलवाडाएक घंटा पहले
बदनाैर. एक प्रत्याशी घुटनाें के बल बैठकर व हाथ जोड़कर वोट देने की अपील करती हुईं।
  • नई पंचायत समिति में 41 प्रत्याशी लड़ रहे चुनाव, इनमें 27 महिलाएं अाेबीसी की, प्रधान पद इसी के लिए आरक्षित

नई बनी पंचायत समिति बदनाैर का प्रधान पद अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग की महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। फिलहाल पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए मतदान हाे रहा है लेकिन प्रधान पद के आरक्षण ने यहां मुकाबले काे पहले ही दाैर में कांटे वाला बना दिया है। 15 सदस्यीय वार्ड में कुल 29 महिलाएं चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। इनमें प्रधान के आअरक्षण वाले वर्ग ओबीसी की 27 हैं। पंचायत समिति में कुल 88 बूथ पर दूसरे चरण में 66 हजार 56 मतदाता 27 नवंबर को मताधिकार का उपयोग करेंगे। मतगणना जिला मुख्यालय पर 8 दिसंबर काे हाेगी।

परिसीमन के बाद आसींद से अलग हाेकर पंचायत समिति बनी बदनाैर में 15 वार्ड हैं। पहली बार प्रधान बनने की हाेड़ इस कदर है कि 13 वार्डाें में महिला प्रत्याशियाें की माैजूदगी है। केवल वार्ड 8 और 9 ऐसे हैं जिनमें एक भी महिला प्रत्याशी नहीं है। कुल 41 प्रत्याशी चुनाव जीतने के लिए दमखम लगा रहे। यहां के 15 में 5 वार्डों में निर्दलीय समीकरण बिगाड़ रहे हैं। काफी हद तक प्रधान का चुनाव निर्दलीयाें पर निर्भर कर सकता है। वार्ड 11 बदनाैर उपखंड मुख्यालय है, जहां कुल मतदाता 6670 हैं। इनके लिए 8 मतदान केंद्र राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल के 8 कमरों में बनेंगे। कांग्रेस काे इस वार्ड में गुटबाजी का सामाना करना पड़ रहा है। एक गुट रामलाल जाट का तो दूसरा मनीष मेवाड़ा का है। भाजपा काे टिकट वितरण को लेकर पनपा असंताेष नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है। 8 वार्डाें भादसी-भोजपुरा-गिरधरपुरा व चतरपुरा, रामपुरा, मोटरास, जैतगढ़, बाजुंदा, परा व जगपुरा में भाजपा-कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर हाे रही है। 6 सीट बदनाैर, रतनपुरा-ओझियाणा, पाटन, संग्रामगढ़-आकड़सादा, मोगर, मोठी व चेनपुरा में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मुकाबले काे त्रिकोणीय कर रहे हैं। मोगर व माेठी में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के भी प्रत्याशी मुकाबले काे चतुष्काेणीय बनाए हुए हैं। इधर, जिला परिषद के लिए यह वार्ड 37 है। अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड से भाजपा की आशा खटीक व कांग्रेस की पुष्पा मारू सहित निर्दलीय जमनादेवी खटीक प्रत्याशी हैं। इस तरह मुकाबला त्रिकाेणीय है।

