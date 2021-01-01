पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज जूनावास में जलापूर्ति नहीं:सीवरेज खुदाई में पाइपलाइन टूटने से बहा चंबल का पानी, मेजा से भरनी पड़ी शहर की 5 टंकियां

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • अहिंसा सर्किल के पास ताेड़ी 350 एमएम की पाइपलाइन
  • विद्या निकेतन स्वच्छ जलाशय से सिंधुनगर नहीं पहुंचा पानी, टूटी लाइन की मरम्मत का काम जारी

अहिंसा सर्किल पर सीवरेज कार्य के दाैरान शुक्रवार शाम विद्या निकेतन स्थित स्वच्छ जलाशय से शहर के सिंधुनगर स्थित स्वच्छ जलाशय में पानी पहुंचाने वाली करीब 350 एमएम की पाइप लाइन टूट गई। इसकी जानकारी जलदाय विभाग में नहीं दिए जाने से हजाराें लीटर पानी बह गया। क्षेत्रवासियों की सूचना पर जलदाय विभाग ने पंप बंद करा क्षतिग्रस्त पाइप लाइन की मरम्मत शुरू की। पाइप लाइन टूटने से शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में जलापूर्ति करने वाली पांच टंकियों काे चंबल के बजाय मेजा बांध से पानी लेकर भरा गया। इसके चलते शहर के जूनावास में शनिवार काे जलापूर्ति नहीं हाेगी।

जलदाय विभाग के जेईएन चंद्रेश छीपा ने बताया कि अहिंसा सर्किल के पास शुक्रवार शाम सीवरेज कार्य के दाैरान अंडर ग्राउंड खुदाई की जा रही थी। जिससे विद्या निकेतन से सिंधुनगर स्थित स्वच्छ जलाशय में पानी पहुंचाने वाली पाइप लाइन टूट गई। इससे पानी बड़ी मात्रा में पानी बहने लगा।

टूटी लाइन के बारे में सीवरेज वालाें के बजाय क्षेत्रवासियों द्वारा सूचना दिए जाने पर जलदाय विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने विद्या निकेतन स्थित स्वच्छ जलाशय के पंप बंद करवाए। पाइप लाइन टूटने से नगर परिषद, कांवाखेड़ा, शास्त्रीनगर व सिंधुनगर स्थित टंकियों काे चंबल के बजाय मेजा बांध से पानी लेकर भरना पड़ा। जेईएन का कहना हैं कि पाइप लाइन टूटने से टंकियों में पर्याप्त पानी नहीं पहुंचने के कारण पुराने शहर के जूनावास में शनिवार के बजाय रविवार काे जलापूर्ति की जाएगी। टूटी पाइप लाइन काे सुधारने में जलदाय विभाग की टीम लगी है। शनिवार काे फिर से चंबल का पानी सिंधुनगर स्थित स्वच्छ जलाशय में पहुंचने लगेगा।

