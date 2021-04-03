पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:सीवरेज के काम के बाद बनी सड़कों पर ऊंचे नीचे ढक्कन वाले चैंबरों से बनी बाधा रोड

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाम की सब्जी मंडी के पीछे। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाम की सब्जी मंडी के पीछे।

शहर में सीवरेज खुदाई के बाद बनाई सड़काें पर चेंबर पर लगाए गए ढक्कन का लेवल सही नहीं हाेने से आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हाे रही है।शहर के भीतरी भाग हाे या फिर काॅलाेनियां, सभी जगह एक जैसे हालात हैं। कहीं सड़क से कम से कम 4 से 6 इंच ऊपर ढक्कन हैं ताे कहीं गड्ढे में ढक्कन हैं।

सीवर व सड़क निर्माण करने वाले इंजीनियराें की लापरवाही से जेल चाैराहा के पास, भदादा माेहल्ला, सिरकी माेहल्ला, शाम की सब्जीमंडी क्षेत्र, महिला आश्रम के आसपास का क्षेत्र आदि बस्तियाें में ठेकेदार सड़क व सीवर के स्लैब काे खतरनाक हालत में छाेड़कर चले गए। इसके चलते कई बार असावधानी के चलते राेड से ऊपर निकले ढक्कन पर चढ़ने से दाे पहिया वाहन चालक दुर्घटना के शिकार हाे रहे हैं। अफसराें के ध्यान नहीं देने से सीवर व सड़क बनाने वाले ठेकेदाराें ने अपने हिसाब से काम कर दिया और उसमें रही खामियां संबंधित अफसराें काे दिखाई नहीं दे रही।

काॅलाेनियाें में भी ढक्कन ऊंचे-नीचे
शहर का भाेपालगंज क्षेत्र हाे या भदादा माेहल्ला या फिर अाजादनगर, पटेलनगर, चंद्रशेखर अाजादनगर आदि काॅलाेनियाें में सीवरेज खुदाई के बाद लगाए गए चेंबर के ढक्कन से सड़क कई जगह ऊंचे हैं ताे कई जगह नीचे है। इससे दाे पहिया वाहन कभी गड्ढे में गिरता हैं ताे कभी ऊंचे ढक्कन पर चढ़ने से असंतुलित हाेकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हाे रहे है। दाे पहिया वाहन चालक ताे इनसे बचने का प्रयास करते हैं, लेकिन चार पहिया वाहन चालकाें काे ताे इन पर चढ़ाना ही पड़ेगा। ऐसे में दुर्घटना का अंदेशा रहता है।

ठेकेदार के भराेसे छाेड़ने से ये हाल
पूर्व इंजीनियराें व शहरवासियाें का कहना है कि सीवरेज खुदाई के बाद बनने वाली सड़क काे अफसर ठेकेदार के भराेसे छाेड़ देते हैं। इसके चलते सड़काें के ढक्कन कहीं ऊपर ताे कहीं नीचे हैं। उन्हाेंने शहर के भीतरी क्षेत्राें में साइट देखने के बाद कहा कि राेड निर्माण में खामी दाेनाें विभागाें के अफसराें की लापरवाही का नतीजा है। किसी ने साइट देखी नहीं, केवल ठेकेदार पर काम छाेड़ दिया। इसलिए उसने जैसे तैसे ढक्कन लगा दिए तथा राेड बनाने वाला सड़क बना दी। अब खामियाजा आमजन काे भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें