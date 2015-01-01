पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीलवाड़ा में ACB की कार्रवाई:स्टांप लाइसेंस जारी करने के लिए सहायक लेखाधिकारी ने मांगी 51 हजार की रिश्वत, गिरफ्तार

भीलवाड़ा8 मिनट पहले
एसीबी की गिरफ्त में आरोपी भगवत सिंह चौधरी ।
  • मामले की पुष्टि होने के बाद आज ट्रैप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया

गुरुवार को शहर एसीबी (भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो) ने कार्रवाई करते हुए सहायक लेखाधिकारी को 51 हजार की रिश्वत लेते ट्रैप किया। आरोपी का नाम भगवत सिंह चौधरी बताया जा रहा है। जिसने परिवादी से स्टांप लाइसेंस जारी करने हेतु रिश्वत की मांग की। जिसके बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। साथ ही मौके पर जांच की जा रही है।

परिवादी ने बताया कि पत्नी के नाम स्टांप लाइसेंस जारी करवाने के लिए उसने उप महानिरिक्षक, पंजियन एंव मुद्रांक विभाग भीलवाड़ा में दो साल पहले आवेदन किया था। जिसके संबंध में परिवादी ने आरोपी भगवत सिंह चौधरी से संपर्क किया। जिसके बाद काम कराने के लिए 51 हजार रुपए रिश्वत की मांग की गई। जिसके बारे में परिवादी द्वारा 15 दिसंबर को एसीबी ऑफिस में शिकायत दी गई।

मामले का सत्यापन 15 दिसंबर को ही करवाया गया। मामले की पुष्टि होने के बाद आज ट्रैप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया। जिसके बाद आरोपी के पास से 51 हजार रुपए बरामद किए गए।

