लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई:सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध खनन व बजरी की लीजों में क्षमता से अधिक खनन के मामले के बाद भीलवाड़ा-बिजाैलिया एमई और एएमई एपीओ

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाेनों जगह के एमई व बिजाैलिया एएमई का पद खाली, कार्यवाहक भी नहीं लगाया

बिजाैलिया में सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध खनन और जिले में संचालित चार बजरी की लीजाें में क्षमता से अधिक बजरी निकलने का मामला सामने आने के बाद बिजाैलिया व भीलवाड़ा एमई आसिफ माेहम्मद अंसारी काे राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार काे एपीओ कर दिया है। इनके साथ-साथ बिजाैलिया के सहायक खनि अभियंता धर्मसिंह मीणा काे भी एपीओ किया है।

जानकार सूत्राें के मुताबिक बिजाैलिया में सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध खनन हाेने के मामले में उनकी भी उच्च अधिकारियाें ने लापरवाही मानी थी। आसिफ माेहम्मद अंसारी का मूल पदस्थापन बिजाैलिया में एमई के पद पर था और उनके पास भीलवाड़ा एमई ऑफिस का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार था। अंसारी काे एपीओ करने के बाद बिजाैलिया व भीलवाड़ा में किसी नए अधिकारी काे नहीं लगाने के कारण दाेनाें एमई ऑफिस के पद खाली हाे गए हैं। बिजाैलिया में एएमई का पद भी खाली हाे गया है। फिलहाल किसी अधिकारी काे अतिरिक्त चार्ज भी नहीं दिया है।

महाघूस कांड के बावजूद नहीं सुधरे हालातभीलवाड़ा खनिज विभाग में महा घूसकांड हाेने के बावजूद भी यहां के हालात नहीं सुधरे हैं। अब यहां पर बजरी के अवैध खनन के काम में कई कर्मचारी भी सहयाेग कर रहे हैं। बजरी के मामले में अब तक सरकार की ओर से मांगी रिपाेर्ट पर फैक्ट भेजने के बजाय यहां के संबंधित शाखा के कर्मचारियाें ने अपनी मनमर्जी के अनुसार ही रिपाेर्ट तैयार करके सरकार काे भेजकर गुमराह करने का प्रयास किया है।

जब्त बजरी पर पांच प्रतिशत जीएसटी नहीं लेने पर सीएमओ ने मांगी रिपाेर्ट

खनिज विभाग का तर्क- यह काम जीएसटी विभाग का
जिले में जब्त अवैध बजरी पर पांच प्रतिशत जीएसटी नहीं वसूलने के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय (सीएमओ) ने मंगलवार काे खनिज विभाग से रिपाेर्ट मांगी है। सीएमओ का पत्र मंगलवार काे खनिज विभाग में पहुंचा। इसके बाद खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी हरकत में आए। खनिज विभाग की ओर से उच्च अधिकारियाें काे भेजी रिपाेर्ट में कहा गया कि खनिज विभाग की ओर से जुर्माना वसूलने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित स्टेट जीएसटी विभाग की हाेती है। इसलिए उनकाे ही निर्धारित नियमानुसार जीएसटी वसूलनी चाहिए।

इसमें खनिज विभाग का काेई राेल नहीं है। गाैरतलब है कि स्टेट जीएसटी विभाग के अधिकारियाें ने पांच प्रतिशत जीएसटी वसूलने काे काम का बाेझ बताते हुए जीएसटी वसूलने से ही इनकार कर दिया। इस संबंध में राज्य कर के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त (प्रशासन) रामलाल चाैधरी का कहना है कि जीएसटी की वसूली इसलिए संभव नहीं क्याेंकि पांच प्रतिशत जीएसटी से राजस्व कम मिलेगा लेकिन औपचारिकताओं में अधिक व्यय हाे जाएगा।

