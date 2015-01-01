पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भीलवाड़ा:कलेक्टर साईकिल से टेक्सटाइल मार्केट और गांधी सागर तालाब का दौरा करने पहुंचे, अधिकारियों को दिए दिशा-निर्देश

भीलवाड़ा25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांधी सागर तलाब पहुंचे जिला कलेक्‍टर शिव प्रसाद एम नकाते।
  • उनके साथ नगर परिषद आयुक्‍त दुर्गा कुमारी सहित कई विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे

भीलवाड़ा जिला कलेक्‍टर शिव प्रसाद एम नकाते के नए अंदाज आमजन को काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं। जिला कलेक्‍टर द्वारा साईकिल या मोटरसाइकिल पर दौरा करने से आमजन को अपनी समस्या सुनाने कलेक्‍टर तक जाने की जरूरत नहीं रही है। इसी तरह आज भी कलेक्‍टर सुबह नगर परिषद कार्यालय से साईकिल लेकर रवाना हुए। इस दौरान टेक्सटाइल मार्केट, गांधी सागर तालाब व शास्त्री नगर का दौरा किया। उनके साथ नगर परिषद आयुक्‍त दुर्गा कुमारी सहित कई विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

जिला कलेक्‍टर शिव प्रसाद एम नकाते ने कहा कि सप्ताह में एक बार हम ऐसे दौरे पर निकलते है। जिससे की शहर की समस्‍याओं के बारे में जान सकें। इस बार हमने सड़क, बिजली के तार और गांधी सागर तालाब का निरीक्षण किया है। टेक्सटाइल मार्केट में सफाई व्यवस्था, गांधी सागर तालाब की साफ-सफाई और सौन्दर्यीकरण के लिए हमने निर्देश दिए है।

नगर परिषद आयुक्त दुर्गा कुमारी ने कहा कि हम लगातार शहर में सफाई कर रहे हैं। गांधी सागर के लिए उन्‍होंने निर्देश दिए है। सौन्दर्यीकरण के लिए टेन्डर लगे हुए लेकिन अभी रोक लगी हुई है।

इनपुट- फतेहलाल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवॉर्नर ने 11वीं बार टॉस जीतकर मैच जीता; 2017 में रोहित और 2018 में धोनी ऐसा करके चैम्पियन बने थे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें