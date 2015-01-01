पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बाइक सवार दाे बदमाश महिला से पर्स छीनकर भागे, सीसीटीवी में आए नजर

भीलवाड़ा41 मिनट पहले
शहर के बापूनगर घ सेक्टर में मंगलवार दोपहर बाइक सवार दाे बदमाशों ने महिला का पर्स छीन लिया। पर्स में 7-8 हजार रुपए की नकदी व सोने की अंगूठी थी। पुलिस बदमाशाें की तलाश में जुटी है। बापूनगर च सेक्टर निवासी मनीषा भंभाणी बापूनगर स्थित नाकोड़ा चौराहे से फल-फ्रूट खरीदकर अपने घर पैदल जा रही थी।

घर से कुछ ही दूरी पर घ सेक्टर के पास दो बदमाश बाइक पर पीछे से आए और झपट्टा मारकर उन्हाेंने महिला का पर्स छीन लिया। इससे मनीषा भंभाणी कुछ समझ पाती उससे पहले ही बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए। सूचना मिलते ही प्रतापनगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और बदमाशाें की तलाश शुरू की।

प्रतापनगर थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस सुशील मान ने बताया कि घटना की शिकार महिला से जानकारी ली है। क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में बाइक सवार दाेनाें बदमाशाें के नजर आने की बात सामने आई है। उनके हुलिये के आधार पर तलाश की जा रही है। बाइक चला रहे जैकेट और जींस-शर्ट पहने बदमाश ने मुंह पर मास्क बांध रखा है। पीछे बैठे बदमाश ने मुंह पर केसरिया साफी बांध रखी है।

