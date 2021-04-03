पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद सभापति के लिए नामांकन:भाजपा के पार्षद स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी कांग्रेसी जैसलमेर के धाेरों में पहुंचे

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कांग्रेस नेता पेड़ीवाल ने नाम वापस लिया, अब मुकाबला नराणीवाल और पाठक में

कांग्रेस नेता संजय पेड़ीवाल ने नगर परिषद सभापति के लिए भरा निर्दलीय नामांकन गुरुवार काे उठा लिया। उन्होंने पहले कांग्रेस से भी नामांकन किया था, लेकिन सिंबल ओम नराणीवाल काे मिलने से पेड़ीवाल का कांग्रेस से भरा नामांकन खारिज हाे गया।

इसके बाद निर्दलीय नामांकन बचा था। गुरुवार को वे नगर परिषद पहुंचे और इसे भी वापस ले लिया। चर्चा है कि पेड़ीवाल ने कांग्रेस नेताओं से अपनी कुछ बात मनवाई। कांग्रेस के जिला महासचिव-संगठन महेश साेनी सुबह ही पेड़ीवाल के घर पहुंच गए थे। उन्हें गाड़ी से नगर परिषद लाए।

जब वे नामांकन वापस लेने गए तब उनके साथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष रामपाल शर्मा, सभापति पद के पार्टी प्रत्याशी ओम नराणीवाल, विधानसभा में प्रत्याशी रहे पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष अनिल डांगी साथ थे। अब नगर परिषद के सभापति पद के लिए भजपा के राकेश पाठक और कांग्रेस के नराणीवाल के बीच मुकाबला है। मतदान सात फरवरी काे होना है।

सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए 15 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, गंगापुर में त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबला
नगर परिषद सभापति एवं नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पदों पर रविवार को होने वाले चुनाव के लिए नाम वापसी के दिन गुरुवार को छह नामांकन वापस लिए। इस प्रकार अब 15 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में शेष रहे हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते ने बताया कि गंगापुर नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए एक प्रत्याशी ऐसा भी चुनावी मैदान में है जो पार्षद निर्वाचित नहीं हुए हैं।

इसलिए यहां पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। अन्य सभी निकायों में 2-2 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। गुरुवार को भीलवाड़ा नगर परिषद सभापति पद के लिए एक नामांकन वापस लिया गया। इसी प्रकार आसींद, गंगापुर व शाहपुरा से एक-एक और जहाजपुर में दो नामांकन वापस लिए गए।

पार्षद कैलाश मूंदड़ा काे मातृशाेक
वार्ड 35 से निर्दलीय पार्षद कैलाश मूंदड़ा की माताजी कांता देवी (75) का गुरुवार काे निधन हाे गया। बुधवार काे तबीयत बिगड़ने पर उनकाे भीलवाड़ा के एक हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया था। गुरुवार काे उनकाे अहमदाबाद के लिए रैफर किया गया।

अहमदाबाद जाते समय रास्ते में हिम्मतनगर के पास ही उनका निधन हाे गया। पार्षद मूंदड़ा भाजपा पार्षदाें के साथ बाड़ाबंदी में गुजरात में थे। उनकाे समाचार मिलने पर वे वहां से रवाना हाेकर हिम्मतनगर पहुंचे। इसके बाद वे माताजी का शव लेकर भीलवाड़ा के लिए रवाना हाे गए।

पॉिल-टूरिज्म; बाड़ाबंदी के दौरान भ्रमण का आनंद ले रहे पार्षद
भाजपा व कांग्रेस के पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी में अलग-अलग जगह घूमने का आनंद ले रहे हैं। भाजपा पार्षद गुजरात में अंबाजी से गुरुवार काे बड़ाैदा के पास स्थित सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी देखने पहुंचे। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने आसपास के पर्यटल स्थलाें पर भी घूमने का आनंद लिया। इधर, कांग्रेसी पार्षद जैसलमेर पहुंच गए हैं। वे इस माैसम में वहां पर रेत के धाेराें में घूमने का आनंद ले रहे हैं।

