समस्या:रक्तवीरों आपकी जरूरत है क्योंकि एमजी अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में सिर्फ 200 यूनिट रक्त उपलब्ध, वह भी सिर्फ पांच दिन चलेगा

भीलवाड़ा37 मिनट पहले
  • 1500 यूनिट क्षमता वाले बैंक में सर्दी के मौसम में 700 यूनिट उपलब्ध रहता है...लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं
  • काेरोना की वजह से पहली बार ब्लड बैंकों में खून की कमी

इस बार सर्दी के सीजन में शहर के ब्लड बैंकों में खून की कमी है। जबकि ऐसी चुनौती का सामना गर्मी के मौसम में होता है। सर्दी में उपलब्धता बढ़ जाती है। इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह ये है कि इस बार कोरोना के कारण रक्तदान शिविर नहीं लग पा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा सबसे ज्यादा रक्तदान युवा करते हैं। इनमें शहर के आसपास के स्टूडेंट्स भी हाेते है, लेकिन कोरोना काल में कॉलेज बंद हाेने से शहर नहीं अा रहे हैं। अब स्थिति ऐसी है कि आसानी से मिलने वाले ए पाॅजिटिव के लिए भी डोनर लाकर देना पड़ रहा है।

एमजी अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में हर औसत 40 लोगों की खून की जरूरत होती है। ब्लड बैंक में ओ निगेटिव और बी निगेटिव ग्रुप का ब्लड ही नहीं है। अन्य ब्लड ग्रुप की भी कमी चल रही है। ब्लड बैंक में 1500 यूनिट की क्षमता है। इस वक्त 200 यूनिट उपलब्ध है।

यह पांच दिन आवश्यकता ही पूर्ति कर सकता है। जबकि बाकी सालों का रिकार्ड रहा है कि सर्दी के सीजन में ब्लड बैंक में 600 से 700 यूनिट रक्त उपलब्ध रहता है। इस समय सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत गर्भवतियों को पड़ रही है। ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डाॅ. अनिल लढ़ा ने बताया कि सर्दी के दिनाें में ब्लड का संकट कम रहता है, लेकिन 8 माह से बड़ा कैंप नहीं लगा है। साथ चुनाव व शादी-समाराेह में भी लाेग व्यस्त रहे। अभी कमी चल रही है इसलिए कई बार सामाजिक संगठनाें की मदद से डाेनर बुलाकर भी मदद लेते हैं।

परेशानी : गर्भवतियों, हादसों के गंभीर घायलों और थैलीसिमिया पीड़ित बच्चों को सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत
लाॅकडाउन खुलते ही हादसे भी बढ़ गए, जिसमें में घायलाें काे रक्त की जरूरत पड़ने लगी। इमरजेंसी में भर्ती होने वाले गंभीर मरीज, सड़क हादसों में गंभीर घायल और जटिल ऑपरेशन के मरीज भी शामिल हैं। गंभीर एनीमिया ग्रसित गर्भवतियों और आठ से कम उम्र की हीमोग्लोबिन वाली छात्राएं। थैलेसिमिया रोगियों को नियमित अंतराल में खून की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत होती है। वहीं शहर के दाे निजी चिकित्सालयाें में संचालित ब्लड बैंक में रक्त की कमी है।

सलाह : डरें नहीं, रक्तदान के दाैरान काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पूरी पालना
ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डाॅ. अनिल लढ़ा ने बताया कि रक्तदान करने वालाें के लिए काेराेना गाइन का पालन किया जा रहा है। परिसर काे दिन में तीन बार सेनेटाइज किया जाता है। साथ ही रक्तदान करने से पहले व रक्तदान करने के बाद बेड काे सेनेटाइज किया जाता है। रक्त संग्रहित करने वाले कर्मचारी हर वक्त मास्क लगाएं रखते हैं। साथ ही काेराेना वार्ड अाैर अाेपीडी से ब्लड बैंक दूर है। इस लिए काेराेना से डरे बिना यहां पर रक्तदान किया जा सकता है।

