शिक्षा विभाग:बोर्ड परीक्षा जिले में पिछले साल के मुकाबले 15 हजार अधिक विद्यार्थी शामिल होंगे, केंद्र भी बढ़ाए

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण शत प्रतिशत विद्यार्थियों को पास करने से बढ़े परीक्षार्थी

प्रदेश में 15 मई से प्रस्तावित माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10 वीं व 12 वीं कक्षा में जिले में करीब 15 हजार परीक्षार्थी अधिक शामिल होंगे। परीक्षार्थियों की रिकॉर्ड तादात एवं कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियम की पालना को देखते हुए बोर्ड को परीक्षा केंद्र भी बढ़ाने होंगे।

सुविधानुसार इस बार सैकंडरी एवं मिडिल स्कूलों में भी परीक्षा करवाई जा सकती है। बोर्ड के ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बीत जाने के बाद बोर्ड ने परीक्षा की तैयारियां आरंभ कर दी। सत्र 2020-21 में कक्षा 10 व 12 के नामांकन के आधार पर जिले में दोनों कक्षाओं में वर्तमान में 63,547 छात्र-छात्राएं नियमित अध्ययनरत है। इनमें 39,606 छात्र-छात्राएं कक्षा 10 के है। सरकारी स्कूलों में 33,663 एवं निजी स्कूलों में 5,943 छात्र-छात्राएं है। जबकि, कक्षा 12 वीं में 23,941 विद्यार्थी अध्ययनरत हैं।

जो 19,024 विद्यार्थी सरकारी स्कूलों एवं 4,917 बच्चे प्राइवेट स्कूलों में पढाई कर रहे हैं। सत्र 2019-20 में 12वीं की परीक्षा 19,008 एवं दसवीं की परीक्षा 29,689 बच्चों ने दी। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (मुख्यालय) माध्यमिक प्रहलाद पारीक ने बताया कि अप्रैल से बच्चों को ऑनलाइन अध्यापन करवाया जा रहा है। चालू सत्र के लिए फिलहाल बोर्ड ने परीक्षार्थियों की सूचना जारी नहीं की है। बोर्ड के दिशा निर्देशानुसार आगे की गतिविधियां संचालित होगी।

इधर, प्रदेश भर की यह थी स्थिति... वर्ष 2020 की 12वीं व समकक्ष कक्षाओं के लिए 8 लाख 67 हजार 274 व वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय के लिए 3,847 विद्यार्थी पंजीकृत थे। सीनियर सैकंडरी परीक्षा के कला वर्ग में 5 लाख 90 हजार 923, वाणिज्य संकाय में 36 हजार 551 और विज्ञान संकाय में 2 लाख 39 हजार 800 छात्र-छात्राएं पंजीकृत थे।

10वीं परीक्षा के लिए 11 लाख 35 हजार 747, प्रवेशिका परीक्षा के लिए 6,972 और व्यावसायिक परीक्षा के लिए 42 हजार 989 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे। 2020 में बोर्ड के दौरान ही कोरोना महामारी के कारण लॉक डाउन लग गया था। बोर्ड की शेष परीक्षाएं स्थगित करके जून में करवाई गई। लेकिन पहली से 9वीं व 11वीं कक्षा के छात्रों को बिना परीक्षा लिए क्रमोन्नत किया गया था। जबकि, हर साल कक्षा 9 व 11 के औसतन 60 से 80 प्रतिशत छात्र-छात्राएं ही उत्तीर्ण होते हैं।

