वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड योजना:वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग व सत्यापन के लिए शिविर आज से

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • प्रत्येक लाभार्थियों के आधार कार्ड राशन कार्ड के साथ सीड किए जाने हैं
  • बीएलओ को प्रति राशन कार्ड 10 रुपए मानदेय मिलेगा

केंद्र सरकार की वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जिले की सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानों पर पंजीकृत समस्त राशन कार्डों में दर्ज प्रत्येक लाभार्थियों के आधार कार्ड राशन कार्ड के साथ सीड किए जाने हैं।

आधार सीडिंग एवं सत्यापन कार्य के लिए प्रत्येक उचित मूल्य दुकानों के साथ बीएलओ की मैपिंग की जा चुकी है। इस कार्य के लिए प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में बीएलओ के प्रशिक्षण होंगे।

इसके लिए बीएलओ को प्रति राशन कार्ड 10 रुपए मानदेय मिलेगा। जिला रसद अधिकारी त्रिलोकचंद मीणा ने बताया कि जिले में 30 व 31 अक्टूबर को आधार सीडिंग एवं सत्यापन कार्य के लिए बीएलओ के प्रशिक्षण होगे। जिनमें प्रवर्तन अधिकारी व प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक अपेक्षित रहते हुए ब्लॉक के बीएलओ को प्रशिक्षण दिलवाया जाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

जिले में 16 लाख 77 हजार 449 व्यक्ति खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में चयनित है। इनमें से 12 लाख 1 हजार 890 सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड जुडे हुए हैं। शेष 4 लाख 75 हजार 559 सदस्यों के आधार कार्य अभी जुडऩे बाकी है।

