मेहमाननवाजी में ओड-इवन:काेराेना गाइडलाइन ने शादियाें में रिश्तेदाराें काे बांटा, एक साथ नहीं अलग-अलग दिन बुलाया

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अक्षय तृतीया पर टलीं थीं 1000 शादियां, देवउठनी एकादशी पर तैयारी लेकिन गाइडलाइन से फिर परेशानी

काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण काे देखते हुए सरकार ने शनिवार देर रात जारी विस्तृत गाइड लाइन में भीलवाड़ा समेत 8 शहराें में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रात का कर्फ्यू लगाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। हालांकि रात के कर्फ्यू का असर शादियाें में नहीं हाेगा। इसके बावजूद काेराेना ने शादियाें में आने वाले रिश्तेदाराें काे बांट दिया है।

विवाह समाराेह में 100 लाेगाें की संख्या तय किए जाने से जिन परिवाराें में रिश्तेदार अधिक हैं, उन्हें अलग-अलग दिन बुलाया है। कई शादी वालाें ने रिश्तेदाराें के अलावा परिचिताें व माेहल्ला वालाें काे अलग दिन के कार्ड बांटे हैं। जिन लाेगाें के यहां एक दिन का समाराेह है, उन्हें अलग-अलग समय पर बुलाया है। कई लाेग ऐसे लाेग भी हैं जिन्हें निमंत्रण पत्र ताे मिले हैं, लेकिन विवाह समाराेह में जाने से कतरा रहे हैं। कई शादी वालाें ने केवल देवताओं काे निमंत्रित करने के लिए 11 व 21 कार्ड छपवाए। रिश्तेदाराें व मिलने वालाें काे फाेन कर समय की अनुकूलता के आधार पर बुलाया जाएगा।

वैसे गाइडलाइन में साफ है कि शादी में आने जाने वालाें, मेडिकल सुविधाएं और यात्रियाें काे इससे पूरी तरह छूट दी है। गाैरतलब है कि अक्षय तृतीया पर टली करीब 1000 शादियां 25 नवंबर काे देवउठनी एकादशी पर ही हाेनी है।

हाेटल, टेंट, लाइट, केटरिंग, हलवाई व बैंडबाजा वालों के काम पर आएगा असर

8 दिन बाद शादी है, अब नए सिरे से प्लानिंग करेंगे
शहर में रहने वाले राजेंद्रसिंह बताते हैं कि 30 नवंबर काे उनके बेटे की शादी हैइसके चलते उन्हाेंने तैयारियां कर लीं। देवताोओं के साथ ही कई रिश्तेदाराें काे कार्ड भी पहुंचा चुके हैं। अब केवल मिलने वालाें व परिचिताें काे कार्ड देने हैं। सरकार काे जल्द निर्णय लेना चाहिए था। 8 दिन बाद ताे शादी है। इसके लिए टेंट, केटरिंग, बैंडबाजा, हलवाई आदि की बुकिंग हाे चुकी है। ऐसे में समाराेह की नये सिरे से प्लानिंग करनी पड़ेगी।
कार्ड बांट दिए, दाे दिन अलग-अलग मेहमान आएंगे
बापूनगर के अजीत सिंह बताते हैं कि 30 नवंबर काे उनकी बेटी की शादी है। उन्हाेंने कार्ड बांट दिए है। वैसे उन्हाेंने काेराेना के चलते 100 लाेगाें की लिमिट काे देखते हुए दाे दिन के समाराेह में अलग-अलग दिन अलग-अलग समय के कार्ड दिए है। ऐसे में रिश्तेदार, मिलने वाले व परिचित अलग-अलग समय विवाह समाराेह में शिरकत करेंगे। इसके अलावा कुछ लाेगाें काे फाेन करके समय की सूचना भी दी जाएगी।

देवताओं के लिए छपवाए कार्ड, मेहमानाें काे फाेन कर बुलाएंगे
बापूनगर के रामेश्वरलाल शर्मा का कहना हैं कि अगले महीने की 9 तारीख काे बेटी की शादी है। उन्हाेंने केवल देवताओ काे निमंत्रित करने के लिए 21 कार्ड छपवाए। रिश्तेदाराें व परिचिताें काे समय की अनुकूलता के अाधार पर फाेन कर बुलाया जाएगा। काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने के लिए दाे दिवसीय समाराेह में किस रिश्तेदार व परिचित काे कब बुलाना है, इसे लेकर लिस्ट तैयार की जा रही है।

